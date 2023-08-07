Strategic hire to propel market Expansion: Rayne's comprehensive experience to drive Sonim's growth in key global markets

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2023) - Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) today announced that Simon Rayne has joined Sonim as the newly appointed Senior Vice President and General Manager for the UK, EMEA, and APAC, reporting to Chuck Becher, Chief Commercial Officer. Rayne, an industry veteran executive with extensive experience in sales and market development for wireless solutions targeting carriers, enterprises, and consumers, will lead market development and sales for Sonim across these pivotal regions.

"Simon's remarkable expertise in wireless solutions and strategic sales approach aligns seamlessly with our global expansion plans and goals," commented Chuck Becher, Sonim's Chief Commercial Officer. "His commitment to customer excellence, coupled with his alignment to our values, makes him a perfect addition to our leadership team, setting the stage for an exciting future."

Simon Rayne is a seasoned executive with a rich history in sales leadership roles across several global companies. Prior to joining Sonim, Rayne served as SVP and Managing Director for Inseego in the UK, EMEA, and APAC regions, he successfully launched numerous mobile and fixed 5G products and enterprise SaaS offerings with multiple carriers.

Before Inseego, Rayne served as General Manager for Microsoft Devices and Services in the UK, overseeing the Microsoft Cloud, Office, and Skype divisions. He was instrumental in integrating Nokia's sales, marketing, and services operations in the UK and Ireland into Microsoft. Rayne's experience extends to Sony Ericsson Mobile where he led consumer and retail sales in Europe, focusing on and significantly improving sales execution. As Managing Director for Spectralink in the UK, EMEA, and APAC regions, he developed the company's global channel sales strategy, forming strategic alliances and OEM relationships with tech giants like Cisco and Microsoft. He also established new reseller and distribution agreements with several leading companies including Dimension Data, BT Global, Orange Business Services, Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica.

Earlier in his career, Rayne held sales leadership roles with renowned global companies such as GlaxoSmithKline, Coca-Cola, and Bass Brewing Company. His extensive experience and proven track record in leading successful product launches and implementing effective sales strategies make him a valuable asset to Sonim. Rayne holds a B.A. (Honors) in French & Psychology from Lancaster University and executive education accreditations from the University of Middlesex and Franklin Covey.

"I am honored to join the leadership team at Sonim, a company uniquely positioned to meet the ever-changing demands of our industry with compelling commercial proposition and a diverse mix of technologies and products," says Rayne. "I look forward to working alongside this dynamic team to achieve our shared objectives of expanding Sonim's presence in new regions."

About Sonim Technologies, Inc.

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged, rugged and consumer durable mobile devices designed to provide extra protection for users that demand more durability in their work and everyday lives. We currently sell our ruggedized mobility solutions to several of the largest wireless carriers in the United States-including AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon-as well as the three largest wireless carriers in Canada-Bell, Rogers and TELUS Mobility. Our ruggedized phones and accessories are also sold through distributors in North America and Europe. Sonim devices and accessories connect users with voice, data, workflow and lifestyle applications that enhance the user experience while providing an extra level of protection. For more information, visit www.sonimtech.com.

