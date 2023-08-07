Aeva's Next Generation FMCW 4D LiDAR Sensors Replace Conventional 3D LiDAR Supplier

Aeva® (NYSE: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced that Railergy, a leading supplier of railway system automation solutions, has selected Aeva's Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW) 4D LiDAR technology to power perception for its automatic train operation solution. Aeva's Aeries II sensors provide critical instant velocity data and high-resolution sensing to identify obstacles preventing the safe passage of autonomous locomotives.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230807879836/en/

A train using Railergy's automatic train operation solution powered by Aeva's Aeries II 4D LiDAR sensor (Photo: Business Wire)

"Aeva's 4D LiDAR technology has been transformative in enabling safety for our automatic train operation solution," said Jakob Gärtner, Founder at Railergy. "Aeva's technology helps ensure that our solutions are on track to deliver a greener, more efficient rail industry through automation."

Railergy's solution automates trains for shunting applications, where trains are separated, moved, and linked together with new cars, allowing the locomotive to safely operate without a driver or remote control. Additional uses for the solution include main line and last mile applications, for example in seaports and with freight and mining operations.

Railergy selected Aeva 4D LiDAR for its unique ability to simultaneously detect precise range and the velocity of small obstacles on and around the rails. Aeva's instant velocity data enables the real-time segmentation of moving and non-moving objects. Velocity data also powers Aeva's Ultra Resolution perception capabilities which provide higher resolution than conventional time of flight LiDAR sensors. Together, these features enable Railergy to meet use case requirements that could not be achieved using conventional LiDAR.

"Railergy is an innovator in the transportation industry, and we are excited to support the development of their automatic train operation solution for customers, starting with one of Europe's largest cargo train operators," said Barrs Lang, Vice President of Global Sales at Aeva. "We look forward to working closely with them to scale their solution using our commercially available Aeries II LiDAR technology to deliver safer and more efficient automated trains."

About Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: AEVA)

Aeva's mission is to bring the next wave of perception to a broad range of applications from automated driving to industrial robotics, consumer electronics, consumer health, security and beyond. Aeva is transforming autonomy with its groundbreaking sensing and perception technology that integrates all key LiDAR components onto a silicon photonics chip in a compact module. Aeva 4D LiDAR sensors uniquely detect instant velocity in addition to 3D position, allowing autonomous devices like vehicles and robots to make more intelligent and safe decisions. For more information, visit www.aeva.com, or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Aeva, the Aeva logo, 4D LiDAR, Aeries, Ultra Resolution, 4D Perception, and 4D Localization are trademarks/registered trademarks of Aeva, Inc. All rights reserved. Third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to expectations about our product features, performance and our relationship with Railergy. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including, but not limited to: (i) the fact that Aeva is an early stage company with a history of operating losses and may never achieve profitability, (ii) Aeva's limited operating history, (iii) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations and to identify and realize additional opportunities, (iv) the ability for Aeva to have its products selected for inclusion in OEM products and (v) other material risks and other important factors that could affect our financial results. Please refer to our filings with the SEC, including our most recent Form 10-Q and Form 10-K. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Aeva assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Aeva does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230807879836/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Michael Oldenburg

press@aeva.ai

Investors:

Andrew Fung

investors@aeva.ai