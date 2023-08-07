

CANONSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Viatris Inc. (VTRS) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year



The company's earnings totaled $264.0 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $313.9 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.9% to $3.92 billion from $4.12 billion last year.



Viatris Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $264.0 Mln. vs. $313.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.22 vs. $0.26 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.92 Bln vs. $4.12 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $15.5 - $16.0 Bln



