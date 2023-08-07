Anzeige
Montag, 07.08.2023
Superdry plc: Secondary lending facility of up to GBP25m
WKN: A1CT6Y | ISIN: GB00B60BD277 | Ticker-Symbol: 49S
Frankfurt
07.08.23
14:45 Uhr
0,808 Euro
-0,028
-3,35 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
07.08.2023 | 13:55
Superdry plc: Secondary lending facility of up to GBP25m

DJ Superdry plc: Secondary lending facility of up to GBP25m 

Superdry plc (SDRY) 
Superdry plc: Secondary lending facility of up to GBP25m 
07-Aug-2023 / 12:22 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
7 August 2023 
 
Superdry PLC 
("Superdry" or the "Company") 
 
 
Secondary lending facility of up to GBP25m 
 
Superdry is pleased to announce that it has agreed a secondary lending facility (the "Facility") of up to GBP25m with 
Hilco Capital Limited ("Hilco")1, providing the Company with improved liquidity to help accelerate the implementation 
of the turnaround plan and cost reduction programme. 
 
This agreement comes in addition to the Company's existing asset backed lending facility with Bantry Bay Capital 
Limited ("Bantry Bay") and will help mitigate the headroom cap on this outstanding credit agreement. The facility with 
Hilco is for a twelve-month term with the option to extend and is at an interest rate of 10.5% plus the Bank of England 
base rate on the drawn element. It is covenant-light, with borrowing availability based upon an asset base that is 
consistent with our current agreement with Bantry Bay. Upon signing, the Company must also meet a number of mutually 
agreed conditions subsequent to satisfy the terms of the agreement. 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Superdry 
Shaun Wills       shaun.wills@superdry.com    +44 (0) 1242 586747 
Chris MacDonald     investor.relations@superdry.com +44 (0) 1242 586747 
 
Joint Corporate Brokers 
 
Peel Hunt LLP                      +44 (0) 2074 188900 
George Sellar 
Andrew Clark 
 
Liberum Capital Limited                 +44 (0) 2031 002000 
John Fishley 
Edward Thomas 
 
Media Enquiries 
Tim Danaher       superdry@brunswickgroup.com   +44 (0) 207 4045959

Notes to Editors

Our mission is "To be the #1 sustainable style destination" through our distinct collections, defined by consumer style choices. We design affordable, premium quality clothing, accessories and footwear which are sold around the world. We have a clear strategy for delivering continued growth via a multi-channel approach combining Stores, Ecommerce, and Wholesale.

Superdry has 219 physical stores and around 450 franchisees and licensees. We operate in over 50 countries and have over 4,100 colleagues globally.

1 Hilco is a subsidiary of the US-based group, Hilco Global. Hilco is one of Europe's leading retail specialists and has been involved in numerous direct lending projects across a range of sectors in the UK, Europe and Australia over the last twenty-one years, including listed retailers. Hilco has provided loan facilities to large retailers, over the past 24 months including French Connection, Gieves and Hawkes, Bowers and Wilkins, Kick Game, Blokker BV, David Jones and 2XU. Bowers and Wilkins, French Connection and Gieves and Hawkes were all refinanced as part of onward sales of the businesses.

Cautionary Statement

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/ 2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR").

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B60BD277 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     SDRY 
LEI Code:   213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
Sequence No.: 262909 
EQS News ID:  1697581 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1697581&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 07, 2023 07:22 ET (11:22 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
