

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's consumer price inflation eased for the sixth straight month in July to the lowest level in nearly two years, largely due to falls in transport and housing costs, preliminary figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.



The consumer price index rose 6.4 percent year-over-year in July, which was slower than the 9.2 percent gain in June.



Further, this was the weakest rate of inflation since August 2021, when prices had risen 5.0 percent.



The CPI was influenced the most by the 16.4 percent price increase for food and non-alcoholic beverages.



Clothing and footwear expenses were 8.1 percent more expensive compared to last year, and health costs alone grew 10.9 percent.



At the same time, transport costs dropped 6.2 percent as petrol and diesel prices were cheaper in July. Housing costs also dropped 1.4 percent over the year.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices showed a decrease of 0.6 percent in July, reversing a 0.7 percent rise in the prior month. It was the first decline in seven months.



