Delek Logistics Partners, LP: Delek Logistics Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results
Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

WKN: A1J7X0 | ISIN: US24664T1034 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
04.08.23
22:00 Uhr
41,605 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS LP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS LP 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
07.08.2023 | 13:30
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP: Delek Logistics Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

  • Net income attributable to all partners of $31.9 million
  • EBITDA of $92.8 million
  • Distributable cash flow of $60.5 million
  • Adjusted distributable cash flow coverage ratio of 1.34x
  • Delivered 42 consecutive quarters of distribution growth with recent increase to $1.035 /unit

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) ("Delek Logistics") today announced its financial results for the second quarter 2023, with reported net income attributable to all partners of $31.9 million, or $0.73 per diluted common limited partner unit. This compares to net income attributable to all partners of $32.2 million, or $0.74 per diluted common limited partner unit, in the second quarter 2022. Net cash provided in operating activities was $34.6 million in the second quarter 2023 compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $85.1 million in the second quarter 2022. Distributable cash flow was $60.5 million in the second quarter 2023, compared to $55.6 million in the second quarter 2022.

For the second quarter 2023, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") was $92.8 million compared to $64.5 million in the second quarter 2022.

"Delek Logistics operated well and delivered another great quarter," said Avigal Soreq, President of Delek Logistics' general partner. "Delek Logistics has provided consistent results and stable cash flows. We have more than doubled the volume in the Midland Gathering compared with the same time last year. As Permian Basin production continues to ramp up, we see a pathway to increase Delek Logistics' scale and efficiency, providing additional support to earnings and cash flows."

"In July, the Board approved the 42nd consecutive increase in the quarterly distribution to $1.035 per unit. The Board continues to demonstrate its commitment to unitholders and confidence in the underlying asset base of Delek Logistics," Mr. Soreq concluded.

Distribution and Liquidity

On July 26, 2023, Delek Logistics declared a quarterly cash distribution of $1.035 per common limited partner unit for the second quarter 2023. This distribution will be paid on August 14, 2023 to unitholders of record on August 7, 2023. This represents a 1.0% increase from the first quarter 2023 distribution of $1.025 per common limited partner unit, and a 5.1% increase over Delek Logistics' second quarter 2022 distribution of $0.985 per common limited partner unit. For the second quarter 2023, the total cash distribution declared to all partners was approximately $45.1 million, resulting in a distributable cash flow coverage ratio of 1.34x.

As of June 30, 2023, Delek Logistics had total debt of approximately $1.74 billion and cash of $7.7 million . Additional borrowing capacity, subject to certain covenants, under the $900.0 million revolving credit facility was $89.0 million . The total leverage ratio as of June 30, 2023 of approximately 4.66x was within the requirements of the maximum allowable leverage ratio under the credit facility.

Consolidated Operating Results

Second quarter 2023 EBITDA of $92.8 million benefited from increased contribution from the Delek Permian Gathering system, Delaware Gathering (formerly 3 Bear) acquisition, and continued strong throughput on joint venture pipelines as compared to EBITDA of $64.5 million in the second quarter 2022. Net income attributable to all partners for the second quarter 2023 of $31.9 million reflected a decrease of $0.3 million compared to the second quarter 2022.

Gathering and Processing Segment

EBITDA in the second quarter 2023 was $52.7 million compared with $38.5 million in the second quarter 2022. The increase was primarily driven from strong contributions from the Midland Gathering System, as well as the Delaware Gathering Assets.

Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling Segment

EBITDA in the second quarter 2023 was $28.0 million, approximately in line with second quarter 2022 EBITDA of $18.8 million . The increase was primarily due to strong throughputs and increased West Texas margins.

Storage and Transportation Segment

EBITDA in the second quarter 2023 was $15.0 million compared with $14.5 million in the second quarter 2022. The increase was primarily due to higher utilization and fees.

Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures Segment

During the second quarter 2023, income from equity method investments was $7.3 million compared to $7.1 million in the second quarter 2022.

Corporate

EBITDA in the second quarter 2023 was a loss of $10.1 million compared to a loss of $14.4 million in the second quarter 2022.

Second Quarter 2023 Results | Conference Call Information

Delek Logistics will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2023 results on Monday, August 7, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. Central Time . Investors will have the opportunity to listen to the conference call live by going to www.DelekLogistics.com. Participants are encouraged to register at least 15 minutes early to download and install any necessary software. An archived version of the replay will also be available at www.DelekLogistics.com for 90 days.

About Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Delek Logistics is a midstream energy master limited partnership headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee . Through its owned assets and joint ventures located primarily in and around the Permian Basin, the Delaware Basin and other select areas in the Gulf Coast region. Delek Logistics provides gathering, pipeline and other transportation services primarily for crude oil and natural gas customers, storage, wholesale marketing and terminalling services primarily for intermediate and refined product customers, and water disposal and recycling services. Delek US Holdings, Inc. ("Delek US") owns the general partner interest as well as a majority limited partner interest in Delek Logistics, and is also a significant customer.

Safe Harbor Provisions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements concerning current estimates, expectations and projections about future results, performance, prospects, opportunities, plans, actions and events and other statements, concerns, or matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the federal securities laws. These statements contain words such as "possible," "believe," "should," "could," "would," "predict," "plan," "estimate," "intend," "may," "anticipate," "will," "if," "expect" or similar expressions, as well as statements in the future tense, and can be impacted by numerous factors, including the fact that a substantial majority of Delek Logistics' contribution margin is derived from Delek US, thereby subjecting us to Delek US' business risks; risks relating to the securities markets generally; risks and costs relating to the age and operational hazards of our assets including, without limitation, costs, penalties, regulatory or legal actions and other effects related to releases, spills and other hazards inherent in transporting and storing crude oil and intermediate and finished petroleum products; the impact of adverse market conditions affecting the utilization of Delek Logistics' assets and business performance, including margins generated by its wholesale fuel business; risks and uncertainties related to the integration of the 3 Bear business following the recent acquisition; uncertainties regarding future decisions by OPEC regarding production and pricing disputes between OPEC members and Russia ; an inability of Delek US to grow as expected as it relates to our potential future growth opportunities, including dropdowns, and other potential benefits; scheduled turnaround activity; the results of our investments in joint ventures; adverse changes in laws including with respect to tax and regulatory matters; and other risks as disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports and filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future growth at Delek Logistics; distributions and the amounts and timing thereof; potential dropdown inventory; projected benefits of the 3 Bear acquisition; expected earnings or returns from joint ventures or other acquisitions; expansion projects; ability to create long-term value for our unit holders; financial flexibility and borrowing capacity; and distribution growth of 5% or at all. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good faith belief with respect to future events, and is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements. Delek Logistics undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which Delek Logistics becomes aware of, after the date hereof, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

Non-GAAP Disclosures:

Our management uses certain "non-GAAP" operational measures to evaluate our operating segment performance and non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate past performance and prospects for the future to supplement our GAAP financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These financial and operational non-GAAP measures are important factors in assessing our operating results and profitability and include:

  • Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") - calculated as net income before net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, including amortization of customer contract intangible assets, which is included as a component of net revenues in our accompanying condensed consolidated statements of income.
  • Distributable cash flow - calculated as net cash flow from operating activities plus or minus changes in assets and liabilities, less maintenance capital expenditures net of reimbursements and other adjustments not expected to settle in cash. Delek Logistics believes this is an appropriate reflection of a liquidity measure by which users of its financial statements can assess its ability to generate cash.
  • Distributable cash flow, as adjusted for transaction costs, or Distributable cash flow, as adjusted - distributable cash flow adjusted to exclude significant, infrequently occurring transaction costs.

Our EBITDA and distributable cash flow measures are non GAAP supplemental financial measures that management and external users of our condensed consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies, may use to assess:

  • Delek Logistics' operating performance as compared to other publicly traded partnerships in the midstream energy industry, without regard to historical cost basis or, in the case of EBITDA, financing methods;
  • the ability of our assets to generate sufficient cash flow to make distributions to our unitholders on a current and on-going basis;
  • Delek Logistics' ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures; and
  • the viability of acquisitions and other capital expenditure projects and the returns on investment of various investment opportunities.

We believe that the presentation of EBITDA and distributable cash flow measures provide information useful to investors in assessing our financial condition and results of operations and assists in evaluating our ongoing operating performance for current and comparative periods. EBITDA and distributable cash flow should not be considered alternatives to net income, operating income, cash flow from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA and distributable cash flow have important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income and net cash provided by operating activities. Additionally, because EBITDA and distributable cash flow may be defined differently by other partnerships in our industry, our definitions of EBITDA and distributable cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other partnerships, thereby diminishing their utility. For a reconciliation of EBITDA and distributable cash flow to their most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, please refer to "Results of Operations" below. See the accompanying tables in this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except unit and per unit data)


June 30, 2023


December 31, 2022

ASSETS




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 7,715


$ 7,970

Accounts receivable

65,844


53,314

Accounts receivable from related parties

7,402


-

Inventory

3,078


1,483

Other current assets

1,395


2,463

Total current assets

85,434


65,230

Property, plant and equipment:




Property, plant and equipment

1,291,972


1,240,684

Less: accumulated depreciation

(350,233)


(316,680)

Property, plant and equipment, net

941,739


924,004

Equity method investments

242,747


257,022

Customer relationship intangible, net

190,388


199,440

Marketing contract intangible, net

105,760


109,366

Rights-of-way, net

57,006


55,990

Goodwill

27,051


27,051

Operating lease right-of-use assets

22,635


24,788

Other non-current assets

19,796


16,408

Total assets

$ 1,692,556


$ 1,679,299





LIABILITIES AND DEFICIT




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$ 14,510


$ 57,403

Accounts payable to related parties

-


6,055

Current portion of long-term debt

15,000


15,000

Interest payable

5,305


5,308

Excise and other taxes payable

7,338


8,230

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

8,168


8,020

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

6,123


6,202

Total current liabilities

56,444


106,218

Non-current liabilities:




Long-term debt, net of current portion

1,729,338


1,646,567

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

10,478


12,114

Asset retirement obligations

9,685


9,333

Other non-current liabilities

16,113


15,767

Total non-current liabilities

1,765,614


1,683,781

Total liabilities

1,822,058


1,789,999

Equity (Deficit):




Common unitholders - public; 9,274,898 units issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 (9,257,305 at December 31, 2022)

167,760


172,119

Common unitholders - Delek Holdings; 34,311,278 units issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 (34,311,278 at December 31, 2022)

(297,262)


(282,819)

Total deficit

(129,502)


(110,700)

Total liabilities and deficit

$ 1,692,556


$ 1,679,299



Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Consolidated Statement of Income and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except unit and per unit data)





Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,


2023


2022


2023


2022

Net revenues:








Affiliate

$ 132,993


$ 124,366


$ 257,992


$ 248,120

Third-party

113,918


142,384


232,444


225,211

Net revenues

246,911


266,750


490,436


473,331

Cost of sales:








Cost of materials and other - affiliate

92,042


143,730


183,113


249,615

Cost of materials and other - third party

36,083


32,630


71,108


52,939

Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization presented below)

28,476


20,284


52,691


37,827

Depreciation and amortization

22,469


12,948


42,233


22,809

Total cost of sales

179,070


209,592


349,145


363,190

Operating expenses related to wholesale business (excluding depreciation and amortization presented below)

480


705


1,005


1,269

General and administrative expenses

6,611


13,773


14,121


18,868

Depreciation and amortization

1,258


474


2,599


948

(Gain) loss on disposal of assets

(455)


-


(313)


12

Total operating costs and expenses

186,964


224,544


366,557


384,287

Operating income

59,947


42,206


123,879


89,044

Interest expense, net

35,099


16,812


67,680


31,062

Income from equity method investments

(7,285)


(7,073)


(13,601)


(14,099)

Other income, net

(19)


(2)


(21)


(3)

Total non-operating expenses, net

27,795


9,737


54,058


16,960

Income before income tax expense

32,152


32,469


69,821


72,084

Income tax expense

256


305


558


406

Net income attributable to partners

$ 31,896


$ 32,164


$ 69,263


$ 71,678

Comprehensive income attributable to partners

$ 31,896


$ 32,164


$ 69,263


$ 71,678









Net income per limited partner unit:








Basic

$ 0.73


$ 0.74


$ 1.59


$ 1.65

Diluted

$ 0.73


$ 0.74


$ 1.59


$ 1.65

Weighted average limited partner units outstanding:








Basic

43,577,428


43,475,931


43,573,716


43,473,746

Diluted

43,597,282


43,502,983


43,591,726


43,491,796

Cash distribution per common limited partner unit

$ 1.035


$ 0.985


$ 2.060


$ 1.965



Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,

(Unaudited)

2023


2022


2023


2022

Cash flows from operating activities








Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 34,612


$ 85,137


$ 63,802


$ 133,057

Cash flows from investing activities








Net cash used in investing activities

(27,914)


(646,851)


(54,893)


(659,327)

Cash flows from financing activities








Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(9,947)


572,798


(9,164)


535,788

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(3,249)


11,084


(255)


9,518

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

10,964


2,726


7,970


4,292

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

$ 7,715


$ 13,810


$ 7,715


$ 13,810



Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Reconciliation of Amounts Reported Under U.S. GAAP

(In thousands)


Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,


2023


2022


2023


2022

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA:








Net income

$ 31,896


$ 32,164


$ 69,263


$ 71,678

Add:








Income tax expense

256


305


558


406

Depreciation and amortization

23,727


13,422


44,832


23,757

Amortization of marketing contract intangible asset

1,802


1,803


3,605


3,606

Interest expense, net

35,099


16,812


67,680


31,062

EBITDA

$ 92,780


$ 64,506


$ 185,938


$ 130,509









Reconciliation of net cash from operating activities to distributable cash flow:








Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 34,612


$ 85,137


$ 63,802


$ 133,057

Changes in assets and liabilities

27,259


(26,920)


64,929


(20,908)

Non-cash lease expense

(2,247)


(9,686)


(4,447)


(11,484)

Distributions from equity method investments in investing activities

-


1,187


1,440


1,737

Regulatory capital expenditures not distributable

391


(233)


(3,855)


(1,040)

Reimbursement from (refund to) Delek for capital expenditures

674


1


1,011


(14)

Accretion of asset retirement obligations

(176)


(123)


(352)


(247)

Deferred income taxes

(518)


-


(629)


-

Gain (loss) on disposal of assets

455


-


313


(12)

Distributable Cash Flow

$ 60,450


$ 49,363


$ 122,212


$ 101,089

Transaction costs

-


6,199


-


6,393

Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted (1)

$ 60,450


$ 55,562


$ 122,212


$ 107,482



Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Distributable Coverage Ratio Calculation

(In thousands)


Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,


2023


2022


2023


2022

Distributions to partners of Delek Logistics, LP

$ 45,112


$ 42,832


$ 89,776


$ 85,436









Distributable cash flow

$ 60,450


$ 49,363


$ 122,212


$ 101,089

Distributable cash flow coverage ratio (1)

1.34x


1.15x


1.36x


1.18x

Distributable cash flow, as adjusted (2)

60,450


55,562


122,212


107,482

Distributable cash flow coverage ratio, as adjusted (3)

1.34x


1.30x


1.36x


1.26x

(1)

Distributable cash flow coverage ratio is calculated by dividing distributable cash flow by distributions to be paid in each respective period.

(2)

Distributable cash flow adjusted to exclude transaction costs associated with the Delaware Gathering Acquisition (formerly 3 Bear).

(3)

Distributable cash flow coverage ratio, as adjusted is calculated by dividing distributable cash flow, as adjusted for transaction costs by distributions to be paid in each respective period.




Delek Logistics Partners, LP
Segment Data (Unaudited)
(In thousands)




Three Months Ended June 30, 2023



Gathering and Processing


Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling


Storage and Transportation


Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures


Corporate and Other


Consolidated

Net revenues:













Affiliate


$ 49,182


$ 52,076


$ 31,735


$ -


$ -


$ 132,993

Third party


44,055


66,751


3,112


-


-


113,918

Total revenue


$ 93,237


$ 118,827


$ 34,847


$ -


$ -


$ 246,911














Segment EBITDA


$ 52,663


$ 27,983


$ 14,978


$ 7,285


$ (10,129)


$ 92,780

Depreciation and amortization


18,801


1,880


2,304


-


742


23,727

Amortization of customer contract intangible


-


1,802


-


-


-


1,802

Interest expense, net


-


-


-


-


35,099


35,099

Income tax benefit












256

Net income












$ 31,896














Capital spending


$ 18,877


$ (2,712)


$ 3,215


$ -


$ -


$ 19,380



Three Months Ended June 30, 2022



Gathering and Processing


Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling


Storage and Transportation


Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures


Corporate and Other


Consolidated

Net revenues:













Affiliate


$ 45,605


$ 46,110


$ 32,651


$ -


$ -


$ 124,366

Third party


19,221


119,430


3,733


-


-


142,384

Total revenue


$ 64,826


$ 165,540


$ 36,384


$ -


$ -


$ 266,750














Segment EBITDA


$ 38,497


$ 18,807


$ 14,529


$ 7,073


$ (14,400)


$ 64,506

Depreciation and amortization


8,640


1,668


2,180


-


934


13,422

Amortization of customer contract intangible


-


1,803


-


-


-


1,803

Interest expense, net


-


-


-


-


16,812


16,812

Income tax benefit












305

Net income












$ 32,164














Capital spending


$ 26,630


$ 96


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ 26,726



Six Months Ended June 30, 2023



Gathering and Processing


Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling


Storage and Transportation


Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures


Corporate and Other


Consolidated

Net revenues:













Affiliate


$ 101,943


$ 85,827


$ 70,222


$ -


$ -


$ 257,992

Third party


83,726


145,309


3,409


-


-


232,444

Total revenue


$ 185,669


$ 231,136


$ 73,631


$ -


$ -


$ 490,436














Segment EBITDA


$ 108,108


$ 49,937


$ 28,400


$ 13,601


$ (14,108)


$ 185,938

Depreciation and amortization


35,248


3,569


4,406


-


1,609


44,832

Amortization of customer contract intangible


-


3,605


-


-


-


3,605

Interest expense, net


-


-


-


-


67,680


67,680

Income tax expense












558

Net income












$ 69,263














Capital spending


$ 51,666


$ 404


$ 3,411


$ -


$ -


$ 55,481



Six Months Ended June 30, 2022



Gathering and Processing


Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling


Storage and Transportation


Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures


Corporate and Other


Consolidated

Net revenues:













Affiliate


$ 85,938


$ 98,842


$ 63,340


$ -


$ -


$ 248,120

Third party


20,932


197,474


6,805


-


-


225,211

Total revenue


$ 106,870


$ 296,316


$ 70,145


$ -


$ -


$ 473,331














Segment EBITDA


$ 70,578


$ 39,541


$ 25,637


$ 14,099


$ (19,346)


$ 130,509

Depreciation and amortization


14,481


3,046


4,276


-


1,954


23,757

Amortization of customer contract intangible


-


3,606


-


-


-


3,606

Interest expense, net


-


-


-


-


31,062


31,062

Income tax expense












406

Net income












$ 71,678














Capital spending


$ 35,485


$ 327


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ 35,812

Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Segment Capital Spending

(In thousands)


Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,

Gathering and Processing

2023


2022


2023


2022

Regulatory capital spending

$ -


$ 246


$ -


$ 2,207

Sustaining capital spending

-


104


-


129

Growth capital spending

18,877


26,280


51,666


33,149

Segment capital spending

$ 18,877


$ 26,630


$ 51,666


$ 35,485

Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling








Regulatory capital spending

$ 18


$ 85


79


167

Sustaining capital spending

(3,856)


5


(925)


9

Growth capital spending

1,126


7


1,250


152

Segment capital spending

$ (2,712)


$ 97


$ 404


$ 328

Storage and Transportation








Regulatory capital spending

$ 1,124


$ -


$ 1,148


$ -

Sustaining capital spending

2,091


-


2,263


-

Growth capital spending

-


-


$ -


$ -

Segment capital spending

$ 3,215


$ -


$ 3,411


$ -

Consolidated








Regulatory capital spending

$ 1,142


$ 331


$ 1,227


$ 2,374

Sustaining capital spending

(1,765)


109


1,338


138

Growth capital spending

20,003


26,287


52,916


33,301

Total capital spending

$ 19,380


$ 26,727


$ 55,481


$ 35,813



Delek Logistics Partners, LP





Segment Operating Data (Unaudited)






Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,


2023


2022


2023


2022

Gathering and Processing Segment:








Throughputs (average bpd)








El Dorado Assets:








Crude pipelines (non-gathered)

61,260


84,699


62,131


78,818

Refined products pipelines to Enterprise Systems

44,966


64,821


49,957


62,186

El Dorado Gathering System

13,041


17,961


13,509


17,064

East Texas Crude Logistics System

30,666


19,942


26,690


18,010

Midland Gathering System (1):

221,876


101,236


221,993


100,783

Plains Connection System

255,035


154,086


247,856


158,025

Delaware Gathering Assets(2):








Natural Gas Gathering and Processing (Mcfd(3))

73,309


51,292


74,008


51,292

Crude Oil Gathering (average bpd)

117,017


78,011


110,408


78,011

Water Disposal and Recycling (average bpd)

127,195


57,625


107,848


57,625









Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling Segment:








East Texas - Tyler Refinery sales volumes (average bpd) (4)

69,310


63,502


52,158


67,021

Big Spring marketing throughputs (average bpd)

75,164


78,634


76,763


77,100

West Texas marketing throughputs (average bpd)

9,985


10,073


9,454


9,994

West Texas gross margin per barrel

$ 3.23


$ 2.67


$ 2.89


$ 2.85

Terminalling throughputs (average bpd) (5)

134,323


130,002


113,926


136,808

(1)

Formerly known as the Permian Gathering Assets. Excludes volumes that are being temporarily transported via trucks while connectors are under construction.

(2)

Volumes for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 are for period from June 1 through June 30, 2022 we owned Delaware Gathering Assets.

(3)

Mcfd - average thousand cubic feet per day.

(4)

Excludes jet fuel and petroleum coke.

(5)

Consists of terminalling throughputs at our Tyler, Big Spring, Big Sandy and Mount Pleasant, Texas, El Dorado and North Little Rock, Arkansas and Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee terminals.



Information about Delek Logistics Partners, LP can be found on its website (www.deleklogistics.com), investor relations webpage (https://www.deleklogistics.com/investor-relations), news webpage (https://www.deleklogistics.com/news-releases) and its Twitter account (@DelekLogistics).

SOURCE Delek Logistics Partners, LP

© 2023 PR Newswire
