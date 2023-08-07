Anzeige
Cellebrite DI Ltd: Cellebrite Wins Five Forensic Focus 4:cast Awards, Reinforcing Standing as Digital Intelligence Leader

Cellebrite wins across multiple categories, including DFIR Commercial Tool and DFIR Team of the Year

TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel and AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellebrite DI Ltd. (Nasdaq: CLBT), a global leader in Digital Intelligence (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors, is thrilled to win five prestigious 2023 Forensic Focus 4:cast Awards.

"Cellebrite's nominations and awards highlight our leadership and commitment to continually innovate, delivering the most effective and advanced Digital Intelligence and investigative solutions to market," says Leeor Ben-Peretz, Cellebrite Chief Strategy Officer. "This consistent recognition validates that Cellebrite's Digital Intelligence platform is the dominant solution, fueled by the best leadership and R&D teams."

Cellebrite is honored and excited to receive the following awards, emphasizing our industry prominence, product superiority and unsurpassed community engagement:

DFIR Commercial Tool of the Year: Received in recognition of the reliability and innovation of Cellebrite's complete, end-to-end solution suite where every tool we produce speeds up and helps validate data pertaining to investigations.

DFIR Team of the Year: With acknowledgement Cellebrite as not only a vendor to the DFIR community but truly part of their team, working together side by side to promote the concept of "trust but verify".

DFIR Blog of the Year: Received for 'Ask the Expert', a platform utilized to share our findings and insights with the community.

DFIR CTF (Capture the Flag) of the Year: Following its introduction in 2020, Cellebrite rapidly established its CTF event as industry standard for in-depth CTFs.

DFIR Social Media Influencer of the Year: Honoring Cellebrite's Heather Mahalik-a consistent voice to the community through regular content, tips, tricks, and hints for the DFIR community. She also hosts frequent Cellebrite webinars and podcasts, including Tip Tuesdays, Fundamentals Matter, I Beg to DFIR, and our latest 'Dig For' YouTube series.

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite's, https://investors.cellebrite.com, or follow us on Twitter at @Cellebrite.

Media
Victor Cooper
Sr. Director of Corporate Communications + Content Operations
Victor.cooper@cellebrite.com
+1 404.804.5910

Investor Relations
Andrew Kramer
Vice President, Investor Relations
investors@cellebrite.com
+1 973.206.7760


