ROSHN recognised as one of Best Places to Work in Saudi for third year running

ROSHN certified by the Best Place to Work organization based on employee feedback and independent assessment.

ROSHN scores highly on employee experience, engagement, and empowerment.

Certification is a testament to our focus on people and reflects our commitment to being a regional leader in corporate excellence, driving change within the industry, and enabling Vision 2030, says ROSHN GCEO

LONDON, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ROSHN Group, a PIF owned giga project and Saudi Arabia's leading real estate developer, has been certified by the Best Place to Work organization for the third year in a row. The certification is a result of an independent assessment carried out by the Best Places to Work, a global employer of choice certification program that honours organisations that deliver exemplary employment experiences, represented by the voices of their employees. The organisation undergoes a rigorous assessment methodology guided by an up to date framework that reflects the latest trends in employee experience across the world.

"This certification is a testament to our focus on people and reflects our commitment to being a regional leader in corporate excellence, driving change within the industry, and enabling Vision 2030 by creating valued jobs. We believe that people give their best when empowered to be their best. With this certification we can both attract and retain the highest quality colleagues and assure customers that they are dealing with the best in our industry as they embrace the new way of living that is our vision for Saudi Arabia," said David Grover, Group Chief Executive Officer at ROSHN.

During the certification assessment process, 83% of ROSHN employees recommended the organization, highlighting the Group's focus on creating a stand-out employee experience and empowering its workforce to be its best. ROSHN scored particularly high in employee engagement, trust in the leadership and talent focus, with the quality of its people and HR practices also receiving outstanding scores.

"We are honored to be recognized by Best Places to Work for the third year in a row," said Nasreen Al Dossary, Group Chief Human Resources Officer at ROSHN. "I am always inspired by our team's embodiment of our values of trust, empowerment, and responsibility as they consistently deliver ROSHN's mandate and enable Vision 2030. This achievement highlights how our supportive culture, high performing teams, and challenging yet rewarding work is empowering our colleagues to both enable our nation's ambition while also fulfilling their own personal and professional potential."

The Best Place to Work certification is based on anonymous ratings provided by employees supported by an HR Assessment of the company's people practices. Close to 20 workplace culture categories were measured as part of the assessment, including work-life balance, leadership, professional development opportunities, compensation, and perks and benefits. Best Places to Work is one of the most authoritative 'Employer of Choice' certifications in the world. Its model is built on over thirty years of research in workplace excellence along with the best practices collected annually from over 5,000 certified companies worldwide.

"We're pleased to once again recognize ROSHN as a Best Place to Work, based on our rigorous assessment process. This achievement is thanks to both the commitment of ROSHN's leadership to putting in place programs, practices, and systems that empower their employees, and thanks to the employees' own deep commitment to nurturing a positive company culture of collaboration and cooperation," said Hamza Idrissi, Program Manager for Best Places to Work in Saudi.

ROSHN Group is Saudi Arabia's most trusted multi-asset class real estate developer, and a giga-project wholly owned by the Kingdom's Public Investment Fund (PIF). ROSHN is changing the urban landscape of Saudi Arabia, introducing a new way of living built around quality homes, green spaces, pedestrian-friendly streets, attractive public areas, and a rich array of essential and lifestyle-enhancing amenities within walking distance to create real communities where residents can live, work, and play. ROSHN's As a national champion across a growing range of sectors, ROSHN takes a human-centric approach to building sustainably, pursuing corporate excellence, and partnering with the best-in-class to set new standards in mainstream development.

For more information on ROSHN's new way of living visit Roshn.sa

For more information about the certification process, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/roshn-recognised-as-one-of-best-places-to-work-in-saudi-for-third-year-running-301894539.html