Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2023) - Upland Capital Group (Upland) announces the addition of Richard Smith as their new Chief Claims Officer (CCO). Smith brings over 26 years of experience in property and casualty claims operations primarily focusing on multi-line business and commercial trucking accounts.

"Upland is very fortunate to bring on an industry-recognized leader like Rich," said Upland CUO and president of underwriting operations Jim Damonte. "His unique skillset and practical claims management strategies will bring considerable efficiencies in successfully processing our broker's unique claim submissions."

Smith most recently held the position of senior vice president and CCO for multi-line business products at Vela Insurance Services. He also served in claims leadership roles with Hiscox and AIG, where he focused on commercial general liability and commercial trucking accounts.

Smith has an advanced degree from the University of Georgia and is based out of Atlanta, Georgia.

In 2022, Upland's first year of operation, Upland produced $186mm in gross written premium and generated a GAAP net profit of approximately $500k. The company's premium production is expected to approach $300mm by year end 2023.

About Upland Capital Group

Upland Capital Group, Inc. is an AM Best rated "A-" XIII specialty property/casualty insurer headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Through its wholly-owned insurance carrier, Upland Specialty Insurance Company, the company markets, underwrites and services wholesale specialty insurance products in select markets to include excess transportation, construction casualty, excess casualty, primary general liability and excess public entity.

Media Contact: Blake Zipoy, Marketing and Communications, bzipoy@uplandcapgroup.com

