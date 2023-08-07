Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2023) - Fundhomes, a leading platform revolutionizing real estate investment through Airbnb rental properties, is pleased to announce the initiation of its public offering with the news of their Reg A application being approved. This momentous achievement will grant the opportunity for everyday Americans to participate in real estate investments by leveraging Airbnb rental properties, with investment options starting as low as $100.

With the increasing popularity of investing in Airbnb vacation homes, Fundhomes aims to democratize access to this potentially lucrative market, now more than ever with the launch of their public offering. Led by entrepreneur and real estate investor, Ming Zhu, along with the head of growth, Jack Donnell, and investor and advisor Ryan Feit, who is also the Co-Founder of Seedinvest, a global financial technology firm, Fundhomes brings together a talented team of professionals from large tech giants and Fortune 500 companies.





"We are excited to launch our public offering and provide average Americans with a seamless way to invest in real estate through Airbnb rental properties," said Ming Zhu, Founder of Fundhomes. "Our platform aims to make real estate investing accessible to everyone, regardless of their capital, while ensuring high-quality services for both investors and guests."

With the launch of their public offering, Fundhomes presents an enticing opportunity for new investors. By investing through Fundhomes, individuals can reap the benefits of a comprehensive platform that handles all aspects of property management in-house. This innovative approach eliminates the need for investors to pay additional fees to third-party property management companies, setting Fundhomes apart from traditional real estate investments.

With Fundhomes, investors will be able to seamlessly enter the vacation rental market and leverage the expertise of Ming and his team, who handle the complexities of finding, renovating, and making properties available to investors. This hands-on approach ensures a streamlined experience, allowing investors to focus on the potential profits and enjoy the exclusive perks of fractional ownership. By combining the convenience of Fundhomes' platform with expert guidance and support, investors can confidently diversify their portfolios and capitalize on the opportunities presented by vacation rental investments.





Ming mentions, "The ability to charge premium rates for short-term stays is a real game-changer. With our new public offering, we are determined to empower investors and help them diversify their portfolios, all while tapping into the exciting growth of the vacation rental industry."

By launching the public offering, Fundhomes aims to unlock new opportunities for investors to diversify their portfolios and take advantage of the benefits of investing through fractional ownership of Airbnb properties. The platform's dedication to making real estate investing accessible to everyone underscores its mission to democratize the market and help average Americans get into real estate investing.

To learn more about Fundhomes and invest in real estate through Airbnb rental properties visit www.fundhomes.com.

About Fundhomes

Fundhomes is a leading platform revolutionizing real estate investment through Airbnb rental properties, providing average Americans with the opportunity to participate in this lucrative market. With investment options starting as low as $100, Fundhomes aims to democratize access to real estate investing, offering guidance and a secure platform for fractional ownership.

Media Contact:

Jack Donnell

jack@fundhomes.com

