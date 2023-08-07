Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2023) - Sault & Co., the innovative athleisure brand dedicated to premium fitness and holistic products, is thrilled to announce its collaboration with Halina SPA's blooming new destination for its services and products, Lina's. As Halina SPA is one of the oldest and most renown spa and wellness destinations in Austin, Texas, this collaboration marks a significant milestone for both companies, bringing together their shared values and commitment to empowering individuals through offering high-end products and services, while promoting self-care and inclusivity.



Sault & Co. is an athletic apparel company that designs, develops, and sells a range of athletic wear and accessories. Their mission is to provide high-performance, stylish, and sustainable athletic wear for individuals who value comfort, quality, and wellness. They are committed to empowering people to live their best lives through fitness and active living, and to promoting a healthy and sustainable lifestyle for all.

With a passion for delivering cutting-edge, scientific skincare in an elegant setting, Halina Pradzynski established HALINA European day spa in 1970. Her mission was to welcome her clients into a relaxing environment where she would clean, treat, and nourish their skin, delivering a level of wellness unprecedented at the time. Today, they honor her vision but also continue to evolve, creating LINAS, a way to bridge the time between her original concept, today's modern, elegant spa experience, and the burgeoning need to express self-care (and self-love).



The collaboration between Sault & Co. and LINAS Halina SPA goes beyond the traditional partnership between a brand and a retailer. As part of this collaboration, SAULT will utilize its expertise in business development and product innovation to assist LINAS in developing its product offerings. In addition to the express services mentioned above, LINAS will now offer a range of spa products, including SAULT's premium athleisure, mulberry silk loungewear, the LUMIspa from Nuskin, as well as luxury home and skin products.

"We are excited about this collaboration with Halina SPA which aligns perfectly with our mission of creating a meaningful impact in the wellness industry," said Briana Williams.

This alliance will not only elevate the offerings at LINAS, but also pave the way for a shared vision of providing new custom-tailored products within the wellness industry. Hence, the two companies plan to revolutionize the wellness and athleisure landscape, uniting their passion for making a positive impact on people's lives.

To learn more about Sault & Co. and their products, please visit https://saultandco.com/

