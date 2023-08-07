Ryan Smith Home Selling Team - Keller Williams Realty: Ryan Smith Home Selling Team Named One of 'America's Best' Real Estate Teams by RealTrends and Tom Ferry International

Central Texas real estate team garners national recognition

TEMPLE, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2023 / Ryan Smith Home Selling Team, part of the Keller Williams Real Estate brand, was named one of America's most productive sales teams as a part of RealTrends + Tom Ferry America's Best, a state-by-state ranking report produced by RealTrends and Tom Ferry International. Ryan Smith Home Selling Team has earned recognition as part of the top 1.5% of Real Estate professionals in the nation and ranked number #37 in Texas.





RealTrends America's Best Real Estate Professionals ranked over 28,000 residential real estate professionals solely based on their excellence in real estate sales during calendar year 2022. All production numbers are independently verified by a third party to ensure accuracy and report integrity. This group of highly successful real estate sales agents represents the top 1.5 percent of all real estate practitioners in the United States.

"Congratulations to Ryan Smith and the entire Ryan Smith Home Selling Team who made America's Best," says Tom Ferry, owner and founder of Tom Ferry International. "I have the pleasure of working with successful real estate professionals day in and day out, and I know all the hard work, late nights, and huge effort that goes into achieving such incredible results," says Ferry. "There are multiple ways to become successful in real estate. Yet, despite the differences, the real estate professionals on this list have one thing in common-they are simply the best. Congratulations to all recipients of this prestigious recognition."

America's Best are ranked in 10 categories:

By Transactions

Individuals by Transaction Sides

Teams, Small (2-5 licensed members) by Transaction Sides

Teams, Medium (6-10) by Transaction Sides

Teams, Large (11-20) by Transaction Sides

Team, Mega (21+) by Transaction Sides

By Volume

Individuals by Volume

Teams, Small (2-5) by Volume

Teams, Medium (6-10) by Volume

Teams, Large (11-20) by Volume

Team, Mega (21+) by Volume

To qualify for inclusion, an individual agent must have closed at least 40 transaction sides or $16 million in sales volume in 2022. For real estate agent teams, the minimum is 60 transaction sides or $24 million in closed sales volume.

"Those individual agents and teams who make up the 2023 America's Best represent only about 1.5% of all Realtors® in the country yet account for over 10% of the closed transactions, and more than 16% of all the sales volume closed last year," says Mark Adams, vice president of real estate at RealTrends & HW Media. "To say that Ryan Smith Home Selling Team is an exceptional sales team is an understatement. To attain this level of sales is extraordinary."

"It's an honor to be included with such a high level of professionals in our industry," said Smith. "It's really a testament to the loyalty of our clients and to the hard work of each incredible team member on our team. It's truly a blessing to work alongside them."

Information on those receiving this recognition can be found online at https://www.realtrends.com/Americas-Best/.

METHODOLOGY

RealTrends + Tom Ferry America's Best Real Estate Professionals honors America's finest real estate agents and their companies and is compiled and analyzed by RealTrends.

The rankings are compiled based on surveys from virtually every nationally branded network, many state and local associations of Realtors®, MLSs, all applicants from past years' rankings, and the 900 largest brokerage firms in the United States. Verification from an independent source is required for all submissions. In addition, RealTrends senior staff reviews every submission for completeness and accuracy.

About The RealTrends + Tom Ferry The Thousand

The RealTrends + Tom Ferry America's Best Real Estate Professionals ranking report is sponsored jointly by RealTrends and Tom Ferry International. RealTrends America's Best honors America's elite real estate agents and their companies and is compiled and analyzed by RealTrends. RealTrends is a leading source of analysis and information for the residential real estate brokerage industry. Tom Ferry International is a nationwide real estate business and life coaching and training company.

