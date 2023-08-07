Cambrian Works, Inc.: EOI Space to Fly Cambrian Works' GigRouter Hardware in VLEO

Cambrian Works, a leading company specializing in space networking and edge-computing hardware and software solutions, has been selected by EOI Space to supply state-of-the-art GigRouter hardware for their ultra-high-resolution Earth imaging Stingray satellites.

Cambrian Works' engineering model GigRouters are slated for delivery to EOI Space in Q4 2023, with flight models delivered ahead of their first planned launch in 2024. This delivery provides a tailored mix of 1G and 10G ethernet interfaces and provides each of EOI Space's Stingray satellites with a total of 18 standard GigE ports. Each GigRouter supports over 4 terabytes of memory and 200 TFLOPS of compute capability for scalable data analytics within the same unit. "It is an exciting time at Cambrian Works as we ramp up production of GigRouters at our new facility in Santa Clara, CA. We have been working closely with the EOI Space team and are excited to deliver our hardware as an integral piece of their Very Low Earth Orbit (VLEO) satellite constellation," said Simon Lee, COO of Cambrian Works.

EOI Space is set to launch the first U.S.-based commercial constellation into VLEO, an altitude about half that of other satellites. This lower orbit brings many benefits, including the ability to image at 15 cm resolution. The GigRouter plays a key role by enabling fast on-orbit image processing and analytics, bringing even greater value to EOI Space's customers.

"Use of GigRouters aboard EOI Space's satellites expedites the time between image collection and delivery to end users, which is a critical factor for applications like global monitoring and disaster response. Cambrian Works' GigRouters provide EOI Space with an internal networking solution to achieve transfer rates and processing capacity necessary to deliver a high volume of image data and information to our end customers," commented Joshua Cole, Director of Space Segment. "We're excited to fly Cambrian Works' GigRouters in VLEO and look forward to our continued partnership.

About Cambrian Works, Inc.

Cambrian Works was founded in 2020 to develop and deploy foundational technologies and infrastructure for the emerging space economy. Cambrian Works is focused on interoperable software-defined networking for space and routers to deploy networking; a real-time, digital constellation twin capability supporting development and operations; and leveraging space networks to support new space market sectors. Targeted sectors include networked, high bandwidth, Earth-observing data relay, In-space Servicing Assembly and Manufacturing (ISAM), and space debris mitigation. Cambrian Works' products are a combination of leading-edge development and tailored adaptation of commercial products for use in space. Deployments begin in 2024. Learn more at: https://cambrianworks.com.

About EOI Space

Based in Louisville, Colorado, EOI Space is developing a unique low-flying constellation of small satellites to collect ultra-high-resolution imagery to support a wide range of earth observation applications in Very Low Earth Orbit (VLEO) using its patented electric propulsion technology. By operating closer to Earth than ever before, EOI Space captures the highest commercially-available views of Earth from Space for real-time intelligence, asset monitoring, and situational awareness. Learn more at: https://eoi.space

