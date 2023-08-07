LogoTags to Exhibit at National Police EXPO

Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.'s Promotional Products Division Extends Special Offer on Custom Challenge Coin Orders to Attendees

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2023 / LogoTags, the promotional products division of Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain), is pleased to announce that it will exhibit at the National Fraternal Order of Police's 66th Biennial National Conference & Exposition at the MGM Grand Hotel & Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada from August 13-15. This event represents 108 years of professional law enforcement experience for the largest and oldest law enforcement labor organization in the United States.









LogoTags provides a full range of custom promotional products, including challenge coins, dog tags, bottle openers, metal tags, lapel pins, key chains, silicone bracelets, and scores of other custom products. Challenge coins, which typically bear an organization's insignia or distinct logo, were originally displayed as proof of membership. They remain an integral part of the culture in service departments, especially law enforcement, across the nation. LogoTags will extend a special 15% discount on custom challenge coins orders to EXPO attendees.

"LogoTags is honored to recognize the brave men and women who serve and protect our nation and its citizens on a daily basis. We already offer industry-leading prices for custom challenge coins and no set up charges, but we wanted to show further appreciation for law enforcement personnel and their ongoing heroic efforts. LogoTags is delighted to offer the 15% discount to attendees," said Bill Taubner, Ball Chain President.

"Many of our returning customers are in law enforcement. We look forward to attending this EXPO and thanking them in person for their service. We are grateful that they continue to choose LogoTags for their challenge coins and other promotional product needs," explains Dawn Milanese, LogoTags Division Manager. LogoTags supplies custom challenge coins made of the highest quality brass with no set up charges and offers unlimited art changes and digital proofs free of charge distinguishing itself from competitors.

LogoTags performs many services on-site and also has exclusive arrangements with suppliers and manufacturers around the world. These relationships distinguish LogoTags from the competition and enable the sales team to extend volume discounts to customers. LogoTags has proudly worked with corporate entities, professional sports teams, universities, and government agencies at all levels. In addition, the LogoTags customer service team prides itself on ensuring that each customer is treated with the greatest care and respect. For more information about custom challenge coins and other promotional products, visit LogoTags at https://www.LogoTags.com.

More about Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. and LogoTags, a division of Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.:

Bill Taubner, the current company President, honors his great-grandfather and grandfather who started Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain) in a small garage behind their home in the Bronx, NY. The company has been family-owned and operated since 1938. Ball Chain is now the world's largest manufacturer of ball chains, seen on military dog tags, ceiling fans, handbags, and light pulls, among many other goods. The company manufactures more than 4 million feet of product per week at its Mount Vernon, New York, factory (all ball chains are made in the USA). LogoTags, Ball Chain's promotional products division, provides custom dog tags, military challenge coins, bottle openers, lapel pins, charms and metal tags to name just a few items. LogoTags fabricates custom promotional products at its Mount Vernon, New York, manufacturing facility and works with longtime production partners overseas to bring customers the finest items from across the globe. We put our heart into everything we do.

