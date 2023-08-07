Probax Pivots To Innovate: Full Focus on Award-Winning Technology with Strategic Carve Out Sale of Client Base to ThinkOn Inc.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2023 / Probax, a multiple recipient of the Veeam Innovation Award and leading provider of data protection solutions purpose-built for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Veeam Cloud & Service Providers (VCSPs), today announced a strategic partnership with ThinkOn Inc. This move amplifies Probax's focus on its unique proprietary technologies, laying the groundwork for the company to extend its reach within the Veeam ecosystem.

"This partnership commences a new chapter for Probax, one where our game-changing intellectual property becomes our core focus," stated Tim Smith, Chief Executive Officer at Probax.

Amid this strategic realignment, ThinkOn Inc is set to be the first VCSP globally to gain access to the power of Probax's proprietary technologies - Hive and Scout. These revolutionary tools are establishing new industry benchmarks in data protection automation, intelligence and management for users and resellers of Veeam Software. Meanwhile, ThinkOn Inc. will take ownership of Probax's global client portfolio and associated assets, inclusive of its global infrastructure and selected talent pool.

"We take immense pride in our repeated recognition as a Veeam Innovation Award recipient," Smith added. "This is a testament to our continuous endeavor to pioneer and innovate. Our transformation into a dedicated Software-as-a-Service company further strengthens our resolve to be the ideal partner for Veeam Software and provide the utmost value for their partner network and end customers."

Reflecting on Probax's journey, Smith highlighted, "Our long-standing partnership with Veeam has been instrumental to our growth. It has propelled us on a trajectory of rapid evolution, and stands as a testament to our relentless drive for innovation."

As Probax enters this promising new phase, the focus sharpens on its unique market position and proprietary technology. "This is a thrilling time for Probax," Smith concluded. "As we double down on our innovative technology, we're more prepared than ever to deliver heightened value to our partners, resellers and the entire Veeam ecosystem."

About Probax

Probax is an award-winning provider of data protection solutions purpose-built for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Veeam Cloud & Service Providers (VCSPs). With unmatched partner enablement and support, together with continued innovation and integration with leading technology vendors including Veeam Software, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services and Wasabi Technologies; Probax empowers businesses to protect their most valuable asset, their data.

Probax is a Platinum Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) that has been awarded multiple VCSP Innovation and VCSP Partner of the Year awards by Veeam Software.

www.probax.io

About ThinkOn Inc.

ThinkOn is a cloud solution and managed infrastructure services provider with a global data centre footprint, focused on empowering you to do whatever you need to do with your data. Consider ThinkOn your dedicated department of data-obsessed experts. They will protect your customer's data like it's their own, making it more resilient, secure, actionable, and searchable. ThinkOn is Channel-First and works with a global network of value-add resellers and managed service providers to provide creative, turnkey Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), DRaaS (Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service), and BaaS (Backup-as-a-Service) solutions and data management services that are fast, flexible, scalable, highly secure, and cost-effective-with predictable pricing and no hidden fees.

www.thinkon.com

