Black Book Market Research: Top Client-Rated Healthcare Supply Chain Solutions Exhibiting at AHRMM23 Annual Meeting, Black Book Research User Survey

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2023 / Black Book Research recognizes the top-performing tech and managed services supply chain companies based on the industry's largest client survey of material management professionals at the Association for Health Care Resource & Materials Management of the American Hospital Association's annual conference in Orlando, August 6-9.

Black Book, the premier source of unbiased, crowdsourced, competitive intelligence, and buyer opinion mining serving the healthcare industry's technology and outsourcing sectors announces the 2023 awards for highest user experience and satisfaction.

"Black Book is committed to innovative research, customer satisfaction, loyalty polling, and analysis of the strategic buyer issues in the supply chain and materials management marketplace free from the influence or financial affiliations of vendors," said Doug Brown, President of the firm. "It is an exciting time at Black Book, as our team is introducing unrivaled user experience surveying tools, the industry's most robust client satisfaction database, transparency, innovative reporting functionalities, and a knowledge management system that enables customers to share relevant, informed feedback in real-time."

Black Book, its founders, owners, and its employees do not hold any financial interest in the companies contained in any comparison performance report and are not incentivized or commissioned to recommend any of the 11,000 healthcare industry technologies, products, and services vendors collected since 2011.

Over 5,200 purchasing, materials management, supply chain, finance, and information technology users participated in the crowdsourced polling between January and July this year. Vendors are rated on 18 qualitative key performance indicators and rated by Chief Supply Chain Officers, Purchasing Management and Support Staff, Analysts, distribution and warehouse professionals, and quality IT system users.

The vendors with the highest outstanding client experience scores with AHRMM23 trade show presence are acknowledged with their exhibit hall booth number:

AMAZON BUSINESS - HEALTHCARE (Booth 201)

PURCHASING OPTIMIZATION & SOURCING SOLUTIONS

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

VIZIENT (Booth 701)

GROUP PURCHASING ORGANIZATION & COALITION SERVICES

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES (Booth 724)

AUTOMATED ASSET TRACKING SOLUTIONS/RTLS

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

BLUEBIN INC (Booth 713)

SUPPLY CHAIN CONSULTING & ADVISORY

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

TECSYS (Booth 913)

MATERIALS MANAGEMENT IT IMPLEMENTATION & CLOUD ADVISORY

MEDICAL INVENTORY & WAREHOUSING IT SOFTWARE

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

CURVO (Booth 726)

SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT IT SOFTWARE

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

WORKDAY (Booth 607)

HEALTHCARE ENTERPRISE RESOURCE PLANNING SOLUTIONS

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

SYMPLR (Booth 813)

SPEND MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

OWENS & MINOR (Booth 601)

SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS & DISTRIBUTION SOLUTIONS

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

PREMIER INC (Booth 413)

VALUE ANALYTICS SOLUTIONS

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

ORACLE (Booth 600)

SUPPLY CHAIN DATA INTEGRATION & OPTIMIZATION SOLUTIONS

______________________________________________________________________________

For a full list of Black Book's top-ranked supply chain solutions category leaders, visit https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/supply-chain-and-materials-management

About Black Book

Black Book Market Research LLC, provides healthcare decision-makers, IT users, media, investors, analysts, quality-minded vendors, prospective software system buyers, health plans, and other interested sectors of the insurance technology industry with comprehensive comparison data of the industry's top respected and competitively performing technology and managed services vendors in the sector.

The largest user opinion poll of its kind in healthcare IT, the Black Book database of user satisfaction houses over 2,000,000 viewpoints on information technology, capital equipment, emerging technology, consulting firms, and outsourced services vendor performance with thousands of updates added every week throughout the year. For methodology, auditing, resources, comprehensive research, and ranking data, see http://www.blackbookmarketresearch.com

