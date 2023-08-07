Cameron Ashley Building Products Expands to Salt Lake City

GREENVILLE, SC / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2023 / Cameron Ashley Building Products (Cameron Ashley) is pleased to announce the opening of its first distribution center in Utah, located in Salt Lake City. The new location will stock drywall, acoustical ceilings, fiberglass insulation, residential and commercial spray foam, as well as all the associated accessories for fast delivery to customers' job sites and locations. The expansion is a continuation of Cameron Ashley's strategy to expand their footprint throughout the country.

Cameron Ashley Salt Lake City Distribution Center

New Cameron Ashley location in Salt Lake City, Utah

"Our Salt Lake City customers were previously being serviced by our Las Vegas distribution center," said Regional Sales Vice President Rob Rutkowski. "This new location allows us to improve delivery efficiencies by providing same day and next day delivery in addition to having inventory available for will call. We received lots of feedback from customers to open a location here, and we're thrilled to fulfill this request."

"We've got a great knowledgeable team ready to serve customers in the Salt Lake City metro area and beyond," said Distribution Center Manager Chad Stocking. "With our best-in-class digital toolset, along with our customer-focused delivery options, I am confident that we will help our customers Play to Win!"

The Salt Lake City Distribution Center is located at 570 West 1700 South, Building 2 Suite 1000, Salt Lake City, Utah 84115 and can be reached at (385) 295-9696.

About Cameron Ashley Building Products, Inc.

Cameron Ashley is a wholesale distributor of roofing, insulation, drywall, siding, and other specialty building products. They deliver an industry leading portfolio of marquee brands to customers in the lumber and building materials industry. Cameron Ashley operates a physical network of more than 50 distribution centers stocking large quantities of building materials locally throughout the United States. They feature a variety of customer-focused delivery options under the same day or next day FAST delivery banner. Their relationship-based approach rewards customers with their PLUS® Points loyalty program, free merchandising, as well as purchasing and show incentives.

Customers can order 24/7 online through either our customer portal or mobile phone app. Online they will find a complete set of digital tools and resources including product availability, pricing, previous and pending orders, invoices, along with secure payment options, product specifications, warranty information, and more!

To shop online or learn more, please visit cameronashleybp.com.

