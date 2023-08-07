Anzeige
Montag, 07.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
WKN: 869353 | ISIN: US4932671088 | Ticker-Symbol: KEY
Tradegate
07.08.23
15:30 Uhr
10,900 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
ACCESSWIRE
07.08.2023 | 15:15
KeyBank to Host Event for First Time Homebuyers and Real Estate Professionals in Albany

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2023 / KeyBank

KeyBank will host an event for first-time homebuyers and real estate professionals in Albany, NY. Representatives from KeyBank will offer advice and details on products and assistance programs available to first time homebuyers.

The event will take place on:

  • Tuesday August 15th - 4:00 p.m.-6:30 p.m. - Albany Marriott - Empire Room - 189 Wolf Road, Albany, NY

Attendees should register here: https://keybank_homelendingsalesrally.eventbrite.com/

  • Get tips on homeownership from KeyBank

KeyBank Member FDIC. NMLS #399797. Mortgage and Home Equity Lending products offered by KeyBank are not FDIC insured or guaranteed. KeyBank extends credit secured by residential real estate without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, sex, handicap, or familial status. All credit products are subject to collateral and/or credit approval, terms, conditions, availability and are subject to change.

CFMA #230728-2183789

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/772607/KeyBank-to-Host-Event-for-First-Time-Homebuyers-and-Real-Estate-Professionals-in-Albany

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.