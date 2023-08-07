KeyBank to Host Event for First Time Homebuyers and Real Estate Professionals in Albany

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2023 / KeyBank

KeyBank will host an event for first-time homebuyers and real estate professionals in Albany, NY. Representatives from KeyBank will offer advice and details on products and assistance programs available to first time homebuyers.

The event will take place on:

Tuesday August 15th - 4:00 p.m.-6:30 p.m. - Albany Marriott - Empire Room - 189 Wolf Road, Albany, NY

Attendees should register here: https://keybank_homelendingsalesrally.eventbrite.com/

KeyBank Member FDIC. NMLS #399797. Mortgage and Home Equity Lending products offered by KeyBank are not FDIC insured or guaranteed. KeyBank extends credit secured by residential real estate without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, sex, handicap, or familial status. All credit products are subject to collateral and/or credit approval, terms, conditions, availability and are subject to change.

