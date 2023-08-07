WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint's Subsidiary IT Authorities Awarded New $2.7 Million IT Managed Services Provider Contract

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2023 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the innovative technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) specializing in Identity & Access Management (IAM), Telecommunications and Managed Mobility Services (MMS), Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS), and IT as a Service (ITaaS), announced that its subsidiary IT Authorities (ITA) has been awarded a new three-year IT managed services contract worth $2.7 million by a national Sports Marketing, Media & Technology company, which is an expansion from a successful pilot program. ITA will provide IT-as-a-Service Network & Infrastructure Monitoring and management, with 24x7x365 help desk support.

Jason Caras, the CEO of IT Authorities stated: "IT Authorities is proud to provide top-tier managed services for this national sports marketing firm that has grown from $30 million in revenue to a staggering $750 million with a network of offices across the country. As this expansion persists, IT Authorities is committed to overseeing, managing and catering to their IT and security requirements."

Jin Kang, WidePoint's CEO, stated, "WidePoint's subsidiary, IT Authorities, is being recognized for excellent service with this expanded contract. We look forward to continued expansion of our contract with this industry-leading firm as they continue to experience exponential growth. And as more organizations seek to outsource technology management activities, WidePoint is positioned well for delivering these essential services. ITA is also providing new opportunities for cross-selling and upselling of WidePoint security and managed mobility services."

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity and Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service (ITaaS), Cloud Security, and Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS). For more information, visit widepoint.com.

