Sadot Group, Inc.: Sadot Group Inc. Reports Remarkable Growth and Progress in Its Latest Corporate Update

Late in 2022, Sadot Group embarked on a strategic journey to position itself as a global supply chain organization focused on providing sustainable foods and feeds. This visionary approach has catapulted the Company into the ranks of emerging international players in the global food market.

Michael Roper, CEO of Sadot Group, expressed his pride in the Company's achievements and the dedication of its people and partners in executing the growth strategy. He stated, "We are proud of the dedicated efforts of our people and the strength of our partnerships that have fueled our growth and expansion into the global food market. The success we have achieved would not have been possible without the unwavering support of our shareholders, and we are deeply grateful for their belief in our vision."

While celebrating past achievements, Sadot Group also looks forward to the future with great optimism. The Company believes that the path ahead is filled with vast opportunities, and it anticipates sharing additional news in the coming days, weeks, and months as it continues to grow and shape its impact in the industry.

About Sadot Group, Inc.

Sadot Group Inc., formerly known as Muscle Maker Inc., has rapidly established itself as an emerging player in the global food supply chain. The Sadot Group provides innovative and sustainable supply chain solutions that address the world's growing food security challenges.

The Sadot Group connects producers and consumers across the globe, sourcing agri-commodity products from producing geographies such as the Americas, Africa and the Black Sea and delivering to markets in Southeast Asia, China and the Middle East/North Africa region.

The Sadot Group currently operates within three key verticals of the global food supply chain including 1) global agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products such as soybean meal, wheat and corn, 2) farm operations producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa, and 3) food service operations with 45 restaurants in the U.S. and 2 in Kuwait.

The Sadot Group is headquartered in Ft. Worth, Texas with subsidiary operations in Miami, Dubai, Singapore, Kyiv and Zambia. The Company continues to grow in size, diversity of operations, as well as in human and financial capital, but the principles that guided the Company remain the same - sourcing and providing healthier foods.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products, or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should", "may," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "expects," "plans," and "proposes." Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Sadot Group, Inc., does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

