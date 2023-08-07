American Power Group Corporation: American Power Group To Showcase Their V6000 Class 8 Truck Dual Fuel Solution as the Title Sponsor of The National Star Route Mail Contractors Association's August 2023 National Convention

ALGONA, IA / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2023 / American Power Group Corporation ("APG") (OTC Pink:APGI) the leading dual fuel diesel engine conversion technology company is pleased to announce their Title Sponsorship role of the National Star Route Mail Contractors Association's ("NSRMCA") 2023 National Convention to be held August 7-10, 2023 at the J.W. Marriott in Washington, D.C. The NSRMCA is headquartered in Washington and represents some 1,700 fleet operators who contract with the United States Postal Service for the over-the-highway transportation of the U.S. mail.

Please join APG's CEO/CFO Chuck Coppa, on Tuesday, August 8th at 3:15 PM for his presentation "Turning Back The Carbon Clock on Class 8 Trucks Using American Power Group's Dual Fuel Solution." Mr. Coppa will be presenting a practical, affordable, and proven alternative fuel solution for the NSRMCA members to convert their existing Class 8 trucks with APG's V6000 Dual Fuel System. The V6000 provides the ability to realize meaningful net fuel savings through the substitution of up to 65% natural gas including low-carbon and negative-carbon renewable natural gas, significantly lowering diesel-related criteria pollutants and carbon footprint. APG has an industry-leading 500+ EPA engine family approvals and multiple CARB Executive Orders for vehicular solutions.

Greg Reed, NSRMCA Executive Director stated, "NSRMCA is committed to facilitating the transition to clean, alternative fuel solutions that will transform the United States Postal Service into the greenest transportation network in the nation. APG provides an invaluable bridge to a green, fuel-efficient future. With diesel prices once again on the rise and emission reduction a global priority, the timeliness of this presentation could not be more important to all of us".

About American Power Group Corporation ( www.americanpowergroupinc.com ) American Power Group's subsidiary, American Power Group Inc., ("APG"), provides cost-effective alternative fueling solutions for diesel engines to significantly reduce methane criteria pollutants and help accelerate a low-carbon future. APG's Dual Fuel conversion technology is a unique patented hardware and software solution that enables high-horsepower diesel engines to safely displace up to 65% of diesel fuel with natural gas. Engines equipped with APG's Dual Fuel technology can use renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG), captured flare-stack methane and conditioned well-head gas resulting in lower cost, lower carbon, and lower criteria pollutant emissions. Additionally, APG's Dual Fuel conversion technology remains fully compatible with eligible biodiesel blends and renewable diesel fuels further reducing a diesel engine's carbon footprint and provide users with a proven regulatory compliant technology to meet their Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance ("ESG") objectives.

About National Star Route Mail Contractors Association ( www.nsrmca.org ) Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the National Star Route Mail Contractors Association is a non-profit that represents the interests of transportation companies that support the United States Postal Service's surface transportation network. Some 1,700 companies contract with the Postal Service, ranging from family-owned businesses to leading third-party logistics firms. The association works closely with the United States Postal Service in delivering to 163 million households and businesses at least six days a week.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Opinions

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements and opinions, including, but not limited to, statements relating to outstanding dual fuel conversion quotes for $2.5 million + and our ability to turn these quotes into actual orders. These forward-looking statements and opinions are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or mutually impact the matters herein, and cause actual results, events and performance to differ materially from such forward-looking statements and opinions. These risk factors include, but are not limited to, the fact that we may not be able to convert the $2.5 million+ of quotes into actual orders, the fact our dual fuel conversion business has lost money in prior fiscal years and the risk that we may require additional financing to grow our business, the fact that we rely on third parties to manufacture, distribute and install our products, we may encounter difficulties or delays in developing or introducing new products and keeping them on the market, we may encounter lack of product demand and market acceptance for current and future products, we may encounter adverse events or economic conditions, we operate in a competitive market and may experience pricing and other competitive pressures, we are dependent on governmental regulations with respect to emissions, including whether EPA approval will be obtained for future products and additional applications, the risk that we may not be able to protect our intellectual property rights, factors affecting the Company's future income and resulting ability to utilize its NOLs, the fact that our stock is thinly traded and our stock price may be volatile, and the fact that the exercise of stock options and warrants will cause dilution to our shareholders. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and opinions, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements and opinions that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Relations Contact:

Chuck Coppa, CEO/CFO

American Power Group Corporation

781-224-2411

ccoppa@apgdualfuel.com

SOURCE: American Power Group Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/772540/American-Power-Group-To-Showcase-Their-V6000-Class-8-Truck-Dual-Fuel-Solution-as-the-Title-Sponsor-of-The-National-Star-Route-Mail-Contractors-Associations-August-2023-National-Convention