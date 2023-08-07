Bonfire Infrastructure Group: Southern Ute Indian Tribe Chooses Bonfire Fiber to Manage Its Open Access Network

New Open Access Model to Enable Choice for Customers

IGNACIO, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2023 / The Southern Ute Indian Tribe, in keeping with its commitment to deliver broadband services to the Southern Ute Indian Reservation, has announced the hiring of Bonfire Fiber, LLC, an open access broadband operator, to manage and operate the Tribe's fiber broadband network. This new open access model is intended to enable a range of digital opportunities for Tribal Members on the Reservation and other community members.

Bonfire Fiber Logo

The open access model is intended to stimulate market competition and will offer residents and businesses a variety of choices and access to innovative technologies. This step by the Tribe will change broadband on the Reservation, paving the way for greater access to the internet. "Open access will improve broadband speed, quality, and affordability, and will provide opportunities to the Tribal and Reservation-wide community," said Jeff Engman, the Tribe's Chief Information Officer. "The relationship with Bonfire Fiber is an important Tribal step toward bridging the digital divide and fostering digital equity."

The Tribe's broadband network and Bonfire Fiber's management and operation of the Tribe's network will improve the delivery of education, healthcare, and job opportunities.

"Broadband connectivity has proven to increase digital equity, bringing essential services to communities. Bonfire Fiber's objective is to minimize the hurdles in obtaining such vital connectivity," said Brian Hollister, CEO of Bonfire Infrastructure Group, parent company of Bonfire Fiber.

To learn more and to be put on the list for service please visit https://bonfirefiber.servicezones.net/southernute

About the Southern Ute Indian Tribe:

The Southern Ute Indian Tribe is a federally recognized Tribe located in the southwestern part of the United States. The Tribe's Reservation spans across southwestern Colorado, encompassing the stunning landscapes of the San Juan Basin and the Southern Rocky Mountains. They are a resilient community that cherishes its cultural heritage, traditions, and ancestral connection to the land. With a commitment to self-governance, economic development, environmental stewardship, and cultural preservation, the Tribe continues to shape its future, and contribute to the regional community and economy, while honoring its past.

About Bonfire Fiber:

Bonfire Fiber is a leading provider of broadband network solutions, with a focus on creating and managing open access fiber networks. Its mission is to deliver affordable, reliable, and high-speed connectivity, driving digital transformation for communities. Learn more at bonfirefiber.com.

Contact Information

Nick Dinsmoor

nick.dinsmoor@bonfireig.com

808-783-8079

Summer Begau

Communication Specialist

sbegay@southernute-nsn.gov

970-563-2313

SOURCE: Bonfire Fiber

