VALO Holdings Group CEO Jana Seaman and SurgeTrader Stand in Solidarity With Veterans Integration Center in Albuquerque During Gold Rush Rally's Fourth Stop

VALO Holdings Group and its CEO Jana Seaman announce their support of the New Mexico-based organization Veterans Integration Center as part of their Gold Rush Rally philanthropic tour across the western United States.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2023 / VALO Holdings Group, a prominent investment firm, and SurgeTrader, a leading prop trading platform, proudly announce their unwavering support for the Veterans Integration Center (VIC) as the designated charity for the fourth stop of the illustrious Gold Rush Rally held in June of this year. CEO Jana Seaman of both VALO Holdings Group and SurgeTrader, along with their dedicated teams, demonstrated their commitment to philanthropy by participating in the rally and contributing to the Veterans Integration Center.

The Gold Rush Rally, renowned for its exhilarating coast-to-coast journey featuring an impressive fleet of high-performance sports cars, took a meaningful turn at its fourth stop. In line with their staunch commitment to corporate social responsibility, the SurgeTrader team pledged donations at each stop of the rally to make a tangible difference in the communities they visit. For the Albuquerque leg of the rally, they chose to direct their support towards the Veterans Integration Center.

As the VALO Holdings Group team arrived in Albuquerque on June 12th, they not only brought the excitement of the rally but also a heartfelt donation to the Veterans Integration Center. This substantial contribution underscores the organizations' shared dedication to assisting veterans and their families, honoring their service and sacrifice.

"The Gold Rush Rally is a thrilling event that allows us to channel our passion for high-performance automobiles into a powerful force for good," remarked Jana Seaman, CEO of SurgeTrader. "By supporting the Veterans Integration Center, we aim to raise awareness and provide critical resources to those who have valiantly served our country. We invite everyone to join us in our commitment to making a positive impact."

The Veterans Integration Center, a non-profit organization founded in 2005, has been a steadfast resource for veterans and their families in New Mexico. Their comprehensive array of services encompasses housing assistance options, peer support, food, and nutrition programs, as well as case management services. The VIC's multifaceted approach addresses the complex needs of veterans and their families, ensuring their well-being and successful reintegration into civilian life.

The collaboration between VALO Holdings Group, SurgeTrader, and the Veterans Integration Center symbolizes their shared vision of contributing positively to communities and enhancing the lives of those in need. By supporting the VIC, the organizations underscore their commitment to honoring veterans' sacrifices and championing their ongoing well-being.

To learn more about the Veterans Integration Center and its impactful mission, please visit https://www.nmvic.org.

About VALO Holdings Group:

VALO Holdings Group is a leading global investment firm with a diverse portfolio of businesses spanning various industries. Committed to creating positive change, VALO Holdings Group focuses on strategic investments and philanthropic efforts that empower communities and drive innovation. More at https://www.valoholdings.com.

About SurgeTrader:

SurgeTrader, LLC is a US-based proprietary trading - or prop trading - firm, with a mission to accelerate trader funding and provide capital to profitable traders. Once traders have proven they can be profitable by passing an Audition, they become a part of the SurgeTrader funded trader community, with access to an account funded with up to $10 million in buying power. For more information on SurgeTrader or how to become a funded trader, visit https://www.surgetrader.com.

