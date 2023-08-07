BlackDice Cyber Ltd: BlackDice: Pioneering AI-Powered Cybersecurity

LEEDS, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2023 / BlackDice Holdings Corp. ("BlackDice" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in cybersecurity, leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to combat evolving cyber threats. The firm, headquartered in the United Kingdom, has recently expanded to Spain, and is poised to reshape the cybersecurity scene with its innovative solutions. As cyber threats advance, BlackDice is emerging as an industry leader with its AI-powered solutions, offering unrivaled protection to telecoms businesses and their subscribers globally.

According to the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) currently face a 1 in 2 chance of experiencing a security breach. Cybersecurity Ventures predicts cybercrime could cost businesses a staggering $10.5 trillion globally by 2025. In line with forecasts from Statista - an online portal providing data on the global digital economy - the demand for cybersecurity could drive the sector to a substantial $266.2 billion by 2027, a robust 8.9% CAGR.

"We're introducing and scaling our technology globally in response to growing cyber threats and increased customer awareness," says Paul Hague, CEO, of BlackDice. The need for advanced, automated, and AI-enabled cybersecurity solutions is increasing as the number of online routers reaches 2.5 billion, with mobile devices expected to hit 18.22 billion by 2025. BlackDice's solutions protect residential and SMB subscribers, from both external and internal threats, enhancing threat detection and reducing response times through AI.

Retina, BlackDice's operator insight technology, deploys Unsupervised Learning Models deriving data directly from the network, discovering hidden patterns of behavior and uncovering anomalies that the human eye could never see. Capable of managing billions of devices, BlackDice's technology enables real-time threat prediction and immediate neutralization. "Retina's technology captures and correlates data simultaneously across devices and networks, evolving alongside the threats, so BlackDice's customers can be confident the detection is keeping up with the problem," explains Hague. "By integrating with any home or office router, telecoms operators are armed with unparalleled actionable insights into the behavior of devices on the network, boosting Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) and subscriber retention - all while providing the end user with 24/7 proactive protection from security vulnerabilities on any device connected to any network and tools for keeping their families and employees safe - across any network, any device, anywhere".

BlackDice's solution is being deployed globally via integration partners, embedded directly into their routers and optical network termination ("ONT"). "Our solutions cater to SMBs and personal users, often overlooked by traditional network providers," says Hague.

According to research from Norton Antivirus in 2022, 3.8 million records are stolen [globally] from cybersecurity attacks every day, meaning that traditional antivirus software and DNS are "reactive and inadequate" according to Hague. BlackDice's platform, however, offers a proactive approach using advanced threat intelligence, machine learning, and cloud computing.

Hague emphasizes the Company's mission: "We aim to ensure proactive, safe, secure, and privacy-preserving digital interactions for individuals, families, and businesses. This commitment positions BlackDice for continued growth, in sync with the rising demand for Artificial Intelligence and cyber defense services."

CEO Hague further explains that the telecoms operator market is "just the beginning" for BlackDice, with demand coming from other significant markets including military and defense - demonstrating the scope and scalability for future growth.

Company overview:

BlackDice is pioneering the future of AI-powered cybersecurity solutions. Its commitment to transforming cybersecurity infrastructures through advanced technology empowers people and organizations to safeguard their digital assets and information against evolving threats through comprehensive protection and enhanced security. BlackDice works with Tier 1 and Tier 2 telecom providers to deliver proactive and adaptive solutions to their customers - who range from residential subscribers to small and medium-sized businesses. Capable of monitoring billions of devices at one time, BlackDice's unique platform can detect unusual patterns that signal a threat or attack is starting to build - and prevent it before it occurs. Headquartered in the United Kingdom and Spain, BlackDice serves customers and partners across the globe, providing expert guidance and support to prevent cybersecurity risks.

More information at: blackdice.io

