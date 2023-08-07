Collagen Peptides Market Size to Grow USD 859 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 26.7% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Collagen Peptides Market is Segmented by Type ( Fish collagen , Bovine collagen , Porcine collagen), by Application (Health Products Industrial, Cosmetics Industrial, Food Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2023-2029. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Vitamins & Supplements Category.

The Global Collagen Peptides Market was valued at USD 161 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 859 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 26.7% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of the the Collagen Peptides Market:

One of the main factors propelling the market for collagen peptides revenue growth is consumer awareness of their skin and health.

The Collagen Peptides market is expanding as a result of rising interest in cosmetics and nutricosmetics as well as rising demand for meals and drinks that are functional and fortified.

Collagen peptides are acknowledged as a natural and efficient method to maintain general well-being, the aging population, and the desire for a healthy and active lifestyle have also contributed to the Collagen Peptides market growth.

Download Free Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-25Z27/Global_Collagen_Peptides_Market_Insights_and_Forecast_to_2028

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF COLLAGEN PEPTIDES MARKET:

Customers are becoming more conscious of the value of leading a healthy lifestyle and the contribution of collagen to well-being. It is well recognized that collagen peptides may improve gastrointestinal health, skin elasticity, bone strength, and joint health. As a result of this raised awareness, there is an increasing need for collagen peptides as dietary supplements. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Collagen Peptides Market.

Additionally, as the global population ages, so does interest in anti-aging treatments and in looking young. Skin needs collagen to be supple and firm, and collagen is a vital component of skin. Collagen peptides are widely employed in the health and beauty sector to support wrinkle reduction, youthful-looking skin, and better hair and nail health. The demand for collagen is driven by the desire to seem young. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Collagen Peptides Market.

The demand for natural and clean-label items that don't include artificial additives, chemicals, or allergies is rising. This requirement is met by collagen peptides made from natural sources such as fish, bovine, and pig collagen. Collagen peptides appeal to health-conscious customers because of their natural origin and links to health advantages. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Collagen Peptides Market.

The market for collagen peptides has grown in emerging economies as a result of changing diets, and eating habits, the adoption of Western diets, an increase in the demand for functional ingredients in food products, and an increase in industrial activity that has created a need for process improvement.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-25Z27/global-collagen-peptides

COLLAGEN PEPTIDES MARKETSHARE ANALYSIS

The leading companies in the global collagen peptides market include Rousselot S.A.S., Gelita, PB Leiner, etc. The market share of the top three manufacturers worldwide is roughly 35%.

The largest market is Europe, with a market share of around 30%, followed by China and North America, both of which have a market share of about 45%.

Download Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-25Z27/global-collagen-peptides/3

Key Players:

Rousselot S.A.S.

Gelita

PB Leiner

Nitta Gelatin Inc

NIPPI

BHN

Weishardt International

Neocell

DCP

Lapi Gelatine

Italgelatine

Jiangxi Cosen Biology CoLtd

Tai AI peptide group

Beijing Huada Jierui Biotechnology CoLtd

Hainan Huayan Collagen Technology CoLtd

Hynixon group

Mingrang biology

SHANGDONG ORIENTAL OCEAN SCI-TECH CO LDT

Baotou Dongbao Bio-Tech Co.Ltd

Shanghai haijiantang group

Beijing SEMNL Biotechnology Co.ltd

Guangdong Zhongnan Island Biotechnology Co.Ltd

Buy Chapters Only: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-25Z27/global-collagen-peptides/1

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-25Z27&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

- Porcine Collagen Absorbable Membrane Market

- Hydrolyzed Fish Collagen market was valued at USD 196 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 349.2 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

- Hydrolyzed Collagen Peptides Market

- Collagen Casings market was valued at USD 547.8 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 723.2 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

- Collagen Hydrolysates Market

- Cosmetics Grade Collagen and Gelatin Market

- Collagen & Gelatin market was valued at USD 777.9 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 1188.4 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

- Peptide and Heparin Market

- Marine Collagen Peptide Market

- Beauty Devices market was valued at USD 62630 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 179080 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

- Beauty and Personal Care Market

- Online Beauty and Personal Care Products market size is estimated to be worth USD 52260 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 174790 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

- The Indonesia Skin Care Products market was valued at USD 9,104.48 million in 2018, and is projected reach USD 18,828.24 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2030.

- Immune Health Supplements market was valued at USD 43750 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 68340 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

- Gummy Vitamin market size was USD 1700 million and it is expected to reach USD 2300 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2027.

- The global tissue engineering market size was valued at USD 2374 Million in 2019 and is forecasted to reach a size of USD 6815 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2020 to 2027.

- Cosmetics ODM market was valued at USD 7754.2 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 10750 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

- Herbal Supplements market was valued at USD 7171.7 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 9280.1 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

- Dietary Supplements market size is projected to reach USD 121110 Million by 2027, from USD 89810 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2021-2027.

- Vitamin Supplements market size is projected to reach USD 28600 million by 2027, from USD 22140 million in 2020, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.7% during 2021-2027.

- Nutritional Analysis market size is projected to reach USD 4733.1 million by 2027, from USD 3360 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2027.

Click here to see related reports on Collagen Peptides Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports/897

https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports/898

https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports/899

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/collagen-peptides-market-size-to-grow-usd-859-million-by-2029-at-a-cagr-of-26-7--valuates-reports-301894646.html