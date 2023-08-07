Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Size to Grow USD 9668 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 3% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market is Segmented by Type (BOPP Tapes, PVC Insulation Tapes, PET Tapes, Labels, Double Sided Tapes, Aluminum Foil Tape), by Application (Building and Construction, Packaging, Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Health and Hygiene): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2023 - 2029.

The Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market was valued at USD 7925.6 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 9668 Million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

Download Free Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-13X9027/Global_Pressure_Sensitive_Adhesive_Tapes

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF PRESSURE SENSITIVE ADHESIVES MARKET

PSAs are adaptable adhesives used in a variety of sectors, including consumer products, construction, electronics, packaging, healthcare, and the automobile industry. The rise of PSAs has been spurred by the rising demand for these sectors' products and services. Compared to conventional adhesives, PSAs provide a number of benefits. They are simple to use, don't need heat or solvent activation, and give immediate bonding when pressure is applied. These features make them practical and effective for different industrial processes, which promotes further use. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market.

Electronic equipment, in particular, is becoming lighter and smaller, thus PSAs are favored because they can offer high adhesion without adding a lot of weight. They are perfect for situations where weight and space are important considerations since they make it possible to assemble smaller, lighter components. The need for packing materials, such as tapes and labels, has increased dramatically with the expansion of e-commerce. PSAs are widely employed in packaging applications because they can provide trustworthy and secure seals. PSAs have expanded as a result of the rise of online purchases and the demand for effective packaging options. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market.

The uses of PSAs have grown as a result of advancements in the field, such as the creation of high-performance adhesives with increased bonding power, sturdiness, and temperature resistance. These developments have given PSAs new chances in competitive sectors including healthcare, aerospace, and the automobile industries. The adhesives business, particularly PSAs, has been impacted by the growing emphasis on sustainability and environmentally friendly practices. Manufacturers are creating recyclable and bio-based PSAs to lessen their influence on the environment. This is in line with the expanding consumer and governmental demand for environmentally friendly products, which is propelling the use of PSAs in a variety of applications. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market.

The employment of PSAs has benefited from the transition from rigid packaging to flexible packaging types, such as pouches and wraps. PSAs provide for reliable bonding on a range of substrates, such as plastics, films, and foils, enabling effective and adaptable packaging solutions. In the flexible packaging sector, PSAs have become more popular because of their flexibility, toughness, and attractiveness. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-13X9027/global-pressure-sensitive-adhesive-tapes

PRESSURE SENSITIVE ADHESIVES MARKET SHARE

Henkel and 3M are two of the top producers of pressure-sensitive adhesives worldwide. About 35% of the market is made up of the top 5 producers.

The largest market in the globe is in the Asia-Pacific region, which makes up about 55% of the whole market. North America and Europe follow, making up 20% and 18% of the total market, respectively.

Download Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-13X9027/global-pressure-sensitive-adhesive-tapes/3

Key Players:

3M, Nitto Denko, Avery Dennison, tesa SE, Henkel, Berry Plastics, Intertape Polymer, LINTEC Corporation, Scapa, Shurtape Technologies, Lohmann, ORAFOL Europe GmbH, Tremco illbruck(Adhere Industrial Tapes), Achem Technology Corporation, Yonghe Adhesive Products, Winta, Yongle Tape, JinghuaTape, Luxking Group, Shushi Group, Yongguan, Camat

Buy Chapters: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-13X9027/global-pressure-sensitive-adhesive-tapes/1

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-13X9027&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market

Automatic Pressure Sensitive Labeler Market

Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes market was valued at USD 39430 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 50310 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

was valued at USD 39430 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 50310 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period 2023-2029. Silicone Based Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market

Urethane Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market

Medical Hot Melt Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Market

Polyisobutene-Based Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives Market

Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Label Market

Pressure Sensitive BOPP Labels Market

Silicone Conductive Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Market

Solvent Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market

Acrylic Based Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Films Market

Thermally Conductive Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market

Medical Grade Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Flexible PCBs Market

Permanent Adhesive Label Market

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Waterproofing Membrane Market

Solvent-Based Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Market

PSA (Pressure Sensitive Adhesive) Cover Tape Market

Pressure Sensitive Label Applicator Market

Solvent Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market

UV-curable Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market

Electronics Grade Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market

Rubber Based Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market

Emulsion Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Industry

Pressure-Sensitive Hot Melt Adhesives Market

Synthetic Rubber-based Pressure Sensitive Market

Resin Type Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Market

Adhesive Tape market size is estimated to be worth USD 74010 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 104870 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.0% during the review period.

size is estimated to be worth USD 74010 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 104870 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.0% during the review period. Eco-friendly Emulsion Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Market

Light Curing Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Market

Pressure Sensitive Copy Paper Market

Medical Pressure Sensitive Tape Market

Medical Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tape Market

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market

Click here to see related reports on Pressure Sensitive Additives Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports/900

https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports/901

https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports/902

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pressure-sensitive-adhesives-market-size-to-grow-usd-9668-million-by-2029-at-a-cagr-of-3--valuates-reports-301894650.html