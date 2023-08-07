LyondellBasell 2022 Sustainability Report: Advancing Good

View the full LyondellBasell 2022 Sustainability Report.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2023 / Our global corporate citizenship program, Advancing Good, demonstrates our commitment to being a responsible, good neighbor. The program focuses on three key areas of impact: Advancing Our Communities, supporting healthy, diverse and dynamic communities; Advancing Our Planet, demonstrating our commitment to being leaders in the efforts to end plastic waste and developing sustainable solutions to protect our planet for future generations; and Advancing Tomorrow's Workforce, educating, training and preparing tomorrow's workforce to be our future leaders.

Advancing Our Communities: Promoting healthy lives and well-being for all

LyondellBasell employees based in the Netherlands raised funds for brain tumor treatment as part of their participation in the Rotterdam Marathon. Six weeks prior to the marathon, their goal took on new meaning when a dear colleague, Jeroen Breen, sadly passed away from brain disease. Employees laced up their shoes and raised over 11,000 EUR to honor his memory. Richard Roudeix, LyondellBasell president, Europe, Asia, Middle East & International Ventures, said, "Participating in the marathon to help advance brain tumor research will be one of the best ways for us to pay tribute to Jeroen. He will be greatly missed." The funds from The NM Rotterdam Marathon will help support more effective treatments for brain tumors at the Erasmus Medical Center, one of the most reputable institutions in clinical medicine in Europe.

Elsewhere, LyondellBasell employees in Texas got on their bikes to raise funds for lifesaving programs and research to find a cure for multiple sclerosis (MS). In spring 2022, around 65 Houston-area employees, contractors, friends and families cycled the Bike MS: Texas MS 150. LyondellBasell representatives pedaled their way to a company milestone during their 150-mile, two-day journey from Houston to College Station, surpassing more than $2 million raised in the company's 24th year participating in the ride. Kim Foley, LyondellBasell executive vice president, Intermediates and Derivatives and Refining, also reached the $100,000 fundraising milestone after 15 years of riding with the Team LYB. "After two colleagues shared their family members' struggles with MS, I knew I needed to join the ride. It's important for everyone to commit yourself to a cause that speaks to you, set a goal and ask for that help to give back."

PROVIDING URGENT AND NECESSARY AID IN UKRAINE

Advancing Good helped support refugees and people displaced by the war in Ukraine. LyondellBasell donated $220,000, with $110,000 going to United States Association for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to provide shelter, emergency relief items, cash assistance, and mental support, and $110,000 going to the International Medical Corps to support their mobile medical units programs. Additionally, employees from 64 LyondellBasell sites around the world made personal contributions to these organizations. LyondellBasell matched these donations 2:1 totaling more than $280,000, bringing the total amount given to the emergency response efforts, from the company, to half a million dollars.

LyondellBasell, Channelview Fire Department in Channelview, Texas, and Memorial Hermann Life Flight in Houston launched a new pre-hospital whole blood program to address severe blood loss in emergency settings. Funded by a $10,000 grant from LyondellBasell and modeled after Memorial Hermann Life Flight's Pre-hospital Blood Product Administration Program, the Channelview Fire Department now carries one unit of o-positive whole blood for patients that experience any medical or trauma-related condition resulting in uncontrolled hemorrhage.

"Our emergency responders are critical to our communities, and vital within our operations at LyondellBasell," said Tony Wood, LyondellBasell Channelview Complex site manager. "We are honored to support the whole blood program and grateful for the sacrifices and relentless efforts our first responders make every day; they are true heroes to our community." Patients can receive the first unit of whole blood from the Channelview Fire Department and in conjunction with Memorial Hermann Life Flight, be transported to the Texas Medical Center via helicopter in preparation for a higher level of care if needed. "It's been a great privilege to help Channelview Fire Department launch their whole blood program," said Rudy Cabrera, Chief Flight Nurse of Memorial Hermann Life Flight. "Not only does the program benefit patients tremendously in the pre-hospital setting, but furthers to serve the community and those in need."

ADVANCING OUR PLANET: PROMOTING A BEAUTIFUL AND HEALTHY ENVIRONMENT

In keeping with the 2022 Earth Day theme, "Invest In Our Planet," LyondellBasell focused its Earth Day activities on meaningful action. The company's aim was to help protect the environment and make progress toward our goal of planting and distributing 6,000 trees across the greater Houston area by the end of 2022. In May, together with Trees For Houston and the Astros Foundation, LyondellBasell young professionals employee network (YPEN) members and Houston Astros pitcher Framber Valdez, gave away 2,500 trees. In October, employees, friends and family from five Houston-area LyondellBasell locations gave away another 2,500 trees in celebration of our annual global day of service, Global Care Day, at the LyondellBasell Center for Petrochemical, Energy and Technology at San Jacinto College in Pasadena, Texas, and planted an additional 900 trees at Herman Brown Park. These two events along with additional planting projects at San Jacinto College achieved the 6,000 tree goal.

Also in October, 11 LyondellBasell employees in India volunteered their time to clean up an area at Fort Raigad, a historic hill standing 4,400 feet (1,356 meters) above sea level. Thanks to their efforts, 35 kg of bottles, straws, bags, cups, lids, wrappers, plastic cutlery and many other plastic items were cleared along the path.

ADVANCING TOMORROW'S WORKFORCE: MEET CHAKEITHA

LyondellBasell invests in training opportunities for the next generation of workers. For many years, our company has been involved in vocational office education programs (VOE) with local high schools. With years and time invested, we know that many high school students are unaware of the career opportunities our industry provides. The exposure to our company they receive through our VOE program can help shape their future career plans, as well as establish success for themselves.

Entering her senior year in 2000, Chakeitha Thornton enrolled in the VOE program at Booker T. Washington High School in Houston. Understanding at a young age the importance of having a good job in a stable industry motivated Chakeitha to graduate from high school as a VOE student with experience working for LyondellBasell. After enrolling in the C. T. Bauer College of Business at the University of Houston as an Accounting major, Chakeitha maintained her employment with the company as a VOE student. For the last 22 years, Chakeitha has had a flourishing career in Finance, Accounting, and Treasury at LyondellBasell and is now in the People and Culture department as a DEI manager.

I had amazing mentors early in my career who believed in me and advocated for me. With their help, I am living the career I always envisioned.

ADVANCING GOOD BY THE NUMBERS

$11 MM contributed globally through 1,800 grants

$900,000 matched through 1,500 employee requests

$697,416 value of volunteer hours served5

23,286 hours employees spent volunteering

1,300 pieces of electronic equipment recycled to prevent e-waste

$700,000 value of volunteer hours served5 donated for emergency relief and first responder support

View the full LyondellBasell 2022 Sustainability Report.

For information about the factors that could impact our forward-looking statements, please see page two of the LyondellBasell Sustainability Report.

5 https://nlctb.org/tips/value-of-volunteer-time/

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from LyondellBasell on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: LyondellBasell

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/lyondellbasell

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: LyondellBasell

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/772641/LyondellBasell-2022-Sustainability-Report-Advancing-Good