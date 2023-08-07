Pennexx Foods, Inc.: PENNEXX Begins Beta Testing of its Your Social Offers Smartphone App in Apple TestFlight and on Android

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2023 / Pennexx Foods (OTC PINK:PNNX) Pennexx has begun beta testing of its smartphone savings app in Apple TestFlight and on Android. Apple TestFlight allows beta testers to download the YourSocialOffers.com (YSO) smartphone app onto their iOS phones and updates as new versions become available. The company's app has been approved by Apple for external testing. this means that the company is now able to invite individuals outside of the company to test the app. The company has shared the app with a number of testers including partners and potential buyers for zip code areas.

Vincent Risalvato, CEO of Pennexx said, "It is very exciting to see the company so close to the next step of the YSO app on the Apple and Google app stores. This app greatly enhances the interaction between consumers and merchants bringing new features and an exciting opportunity to the company."

The YSO App is using GPS technology to customize the consumer experience to show offers and deals that are close to their location and certain aspects of the app can be tailored to the location.

The consumer can also input a search to find offers and deals for an area that they are traveling to making the app a good tool for finding potential travel deals.

The new YSO App also has new gamification features to make consumers continue to interact with the app after their initial use to save money. This is a very successful strategy employed by other apps such as Temu to keep consumers engaged. What this means for merchants is that their products and offers have more exposure to consumers.

What it means for licensed resellers of YSO is that they have more features to sell the merchants and a more successful experience.

For consumers, it means they can win some great prizes for merely interacting with the app.

Since the app can recognize the location of the user, it can popup when the consumer gets near a place that has an active YSO offer. This will be another way the YSO licensee will be able to show the value of the YSO system because it will drive consumers into stores when they see offers are available.

The company will be releasing screenshots and additional details about the app on twitter @Pennexx.

About Pennexx Foods Inc. (PNNX:OTCMKTS US). Pennexx, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is a holding company within the Software/Internet Industry that focuses on social media, prepaid debit cards, artificial intelligence, targeted marketing, and consumer rewards.

Safe Harbor Act: This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report.

For additional information, you may also visit our website at https://yoursocialoffers.com or https://pennexx.net or call 866-928-6409. Please follow us on Twitter @Pennexx.

SOURCE: Pennexx Foods, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/772645/PENNEXX-Begins-Beta-Testing-of-its-Your-Social-Offers-Smartphone-App-in-Apple-TestFlight-and-on-Android