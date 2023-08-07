Disposable Gloves Market Size to Grow USD 15830 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 10.1% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Disposable Gloves Market is Segmented by Type (Vinyl, Latex, Nitrile), by Application (Dental/Medical, Food Industry, Industrial, Light Chemical): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2023 - 2029. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Health Category.

The global Disposable Gloves market was valued at USD 8010.7 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 15830 Million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of the Disposable Gloves Market:

Growing public knowledge of illnesses linked to healthcare will likely fuel industry expansion. The healthcare industry is expected to expand significantly in major emerging economies due to a number of factors, including rising investments in both the public and private sectors, population expansion, a large intake of migrants, and an increasing geriatric population.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF DISPOSABLE GLOVES MARKET:

To lessen the transmission of infection between healthcare professionals and patients, several different forms of personal protective equipment (PPE), such as disposable aprons and gloves, are utilized in medical and care settings. When someone is giving direct care to a patient, especially if they may be exposed to body fluids, disposable gloves are ideal for single use and are worn. The individual using the gloves must wash or sanitize their hands after each treatment or time they come into touch with a patient. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Disposable Gloves market

The construction industry accounts for the majority of workplace deaths and accidents across all industries. Since construction workers' hands are regularly exposed to dangerous situations, poor safety procedures can result in accidents. The majority of hand injuries in the construction business, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics, are brought on by employees not using gloves. In contrast, broken or inadequately fitting gloves are what cause injury. The hazards connected with such incidents can be reduced to a reasonable degree by wearing the appropriate safety gear, including gloves, on the job site. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Disposable Gloves market.

Strict safety standards have been put in place by governments and regulatory agencies across the world in a variety of sectors, including healthcare, food processing, and pharmaceuticals. Disposable gloves are frequently needed to comply with these laws, which is boosting the market growth. Numerous industrial industries, including those that deal with chemicals, manufacturing, automobiles, and janitorial services, frequently employ disposable gloves. The need for gloves in these sectors is driven by the need to protect employees from chemicals, dangerous materials, and potential injuries. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Disposable Gloves market.

DISPOSABLE GLOVES MARKET SHARE

With a market share of over 60%, Top Glove, Hartalega, Kossan, Ansell, Semperit, and Supermax are the leading companies in the disposable glove industry.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to develop significantly due to rising healthcare costs, a sizable chronic illness patient population, and rising disposable incomes.

Key Players:

Top Glove

Hartalega

Kossan

Ansell

Semperit

Supermax

Medline

YTY GROUP

Cardinal Health

Medicom

UG Healthcare

Bluesail

INTCO

Zhonghong Pulin

