China Yibai United Guarantee International: CBGH Appoints Key Executives to Propel TidyCall's Growth

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2023 / China Yibai United Guarantee International Holding Inc. (OTC Pink:CBGH) ("CBGH" or the "Company"), in conjunction with its wholly owned subsidiary - TidyCall Inc., is excited to announce the appointment of two vital executives to lead its expansion and technological innovation.

Joining the TidyCall team as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) is Mr. Andy Kuo, an accomplished professional with extensive experience in network engineering and app architecture and management. Before his entrepreneurial pursuits, Andy led teams in designing and building networks for esteemed telecommunication companies such as Geneva System Canada and TransGlobe Communications. With over 20 years of expertise in designing and managing voice and data networks, Andy Kuo's exceptional leadership and expertise in IT and app architecture will be instrumental in propelling TidyCall forward in the rapidly evolving communication technology sector. His vision aligns seamlessly with TidyCall's mission to create user-centric, innovative communication solutions that enhance connectivity and productivity for businesses and individuals alike.

Mr. Jeffrey Pai assumes the role of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), bringing a wealth of knowledge in economics, commerce, and marketing to the table. Leveraging his expertise in statistical and data analysis, market research, and his experience as an e-commerce entrepreneur, Mr. Pai will spearhead TidyCall's marketing efforts. Additionally, his proficiency as a professional actor, live-streamer, and content creator, combined with strong social skills, will empower him to serve as a Community Manager, fostering engagement and enhancing the TidyCall community.

"We warmly welcome Andy Kuo and Jeffrey Pai to the TidyCall family and are thrilled to appoint candidates of their caliber to our executive team," said Willie Hsu, CEO of CBGH/TidyCall. "As TidyCall continues its growth, we eagerly anticipate harnessing Andy Kuo and Jeffrey Pai's vast experience and network to capture demand and expand our market presence."

With the addition of these seasoned executives, TidyCall is poised to strengthen its position in the home maintenance industry and deliver enhanced services to its valued customers.

About TidyCall Inc.:

TidyCall Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of CBGH, is a prominent Canadian company headquartered in Markham, situated in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). Specializing in offering on-demand home maintenance services to mobile-device users through our innovative TidyCall App, we are dedicated to revolutionizing the way homeowners address their household needs. With the availability of two distinct versions, TidyCall User and TidyCall Provider, we aim to provide a comprehensive and user-friendly platform for both homeowners and service providers.

At TidyCall, we understand the importance of having a reliable handyman to care for your home. Our company was founded on a mission to deliver affordable and top-notch services that homeowners can confidently rely on. We take great pride in our team of experienced professionals who are dedicated to assisting homeowners in maintaining and enhancing their living spaces.

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which include any statements made in this release that are not historical facts, such as statements concerning potential future developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition, and other aspects of the companies to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of each company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing, and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement.

Investor Relations

Willie Hsu CEO & President

Email: willie@tidycall.com

Phone#: +1 416-838-8010

Investor Relations Representative

Email: ir@tidycall.com

