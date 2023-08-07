Anzeige
Montag, 07.08.2023
Heute im Fokus der Anleger: NuGen Medical mit bedeutender Meldung!
WKN: A2PUTA | ISIN: US03815U3005 | Ticker-Symbol: UDJP
Tradegate
03.08.23
20:54 Uhr
1,530 Euro
+0,054
+3,66 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
07.08.2023 | 17:14
21 Leser
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc.: Applied DNA to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results and Host Investor Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, August 10, 2023

STONY BROOK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2023 / Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) ("Applied DNA" or the "Company"), a leader in polymerase chain reaction (PCR)-based technologies, today announced that it will release financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2023 after the market close on Thursday, August 10, 2023. The Company will host a conference call for the investment community to discuss the results and answer questions at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Date & Time: Thursday, August 10 @ 4:30 p.m. ET

Dial In:

  • Domestic callers (toll free): 844-887-9402
  • International callers: 412-317-6798
  • Canadian callers (toll free): 866-605-3852
  • Live webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=qJQ7k9J0

A replay of the conference call will be available for 7 days following the conclusion of the call:

  • Replay for domestic callers (toll free): 877-344-7529, replay access code 8409849
  • Replay for international callers: 855-669-9658, replay access code 8409849

An accompanying slide presentation will be embedded in the webcast (live and replay) and can also be accessed in the 'Company Events' section under the 'News & Events' tab of the Applied DNA website at https://investors.adnas.com/. The webcast replay of the call will be available at the same site approximately one hour after the end of the call.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences is a biotechnology company developing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid ("DNA"). Using the polymerase chain reaction ("PCR") to enable both the production and detection of DNA, we operate in three primary business markets: (i) the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics; (ii) the detection of DNA in molecular diagnostics testing services; and (iii) the manufacture and detection of DNA for industrial supply chain security services.

Visit adnas.com for more information. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn. Join our mailing list.

The Company's common stock is listed on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol 'APDN,' and its publicly traded warrants are listed on OTC under the ticker symbol 'APPDW.'

For additional information:

Investor Relations: Sanjay M. Hurry, 917-733-5573, sanjay.hurry@adnas.com
Web: www.adnas.com
Twitter: @APDN

SOURCE: Applied DNA Sciences

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/772642/Applied-DNA-to-Report-Third-Quarter-Fiscal-2023-Financial-Results-and-Host-Investor-Conference-Call-and-Webcast-on-Thursday-August-10-2023

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
