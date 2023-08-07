Paradigm Digital Group: FASTPORT Receives a Record Number of Nominations for the 2023 Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award

FASTPORT announces record number of nominations for the 2023 Transition Truckig: Driving for Excellence Award.

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2023 / FASTPORT announced that they have received a record number of nominations for the 2023 Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence award. In addition, more organizations than ever before submitted highly qualified candidates representing each branch of the US Military.



"We have had tremendous support from each of our partners. In addition to Kenworth and Hiring Our Heroes, I want to thank Michelin North America, Inc. and Bob Perry, President of Health in Transportation for providing our first 50 nominees with the CDL Health Scanner app. Their commitment to improving the health of every driver on the road should be commended," said FASTPORT President Brad Bentley.

This year's nominees are the most diverse, with longtime supporters Stevens Transport, Roehl Transportation, Werner Enterprises, Hirschbach Motor Lines, Prime, Inc, Melton Truck Lines, Veriha Trucking, CRST, and Epes Transport submitting outstanding candidates. In addition, nominations were made from various others including Schneider, CDS Tractor Trailer School, NFI, Paschall Truck Lines, Apex CDL Institute, Tyson Foods, Fayetteville Technical Community College, USA Truck, ABF Freight, and more.

The 10 semi-finalists will be announced on Sept. 1 and honored at a dinner at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum in Columbus, OH, on Sept. 21. The following day, the finalists will be announced at a ceremony at the MHC Road Ready Center, which is adjacent to the Kenworth manufacturing plant in Chillicothe, OH. The 2023 contest will reach a finale in Washington, DC, on Friday, Dec. 15. The winner will be given the keys to their Kenworth Signature Edition 100th Anniversary T680 truck at that event.

"For a military veteran, being nominated for this award is a great honor. We are so thankful to the American Trucking Associations, Radio Nemo, and Tenstreet for helping us promote the contest, and for carriers, CVTA, and NAPFTDS members who went out of their way to recognize this amazing group of drivers," Bentley added.

About FASTPORT

FASTPORT, Inc. is a software development company that builds partnerships and digital products to accelerate businesses and launch careers. Our people and technology interact with the most productive veteran hiring initiatives in the United States and have received multiple contracts from the US Air Force Small Business Innovative Research program. FASTPORT is also the U.S. Department of Labor's exclusive Industry Intermediary for the Transportation sector and a part of the Centers of Excellence to support apprenticeship development and sustainability. For more information, visit www.fastport.com or www.nationalapprenticeship.org.

