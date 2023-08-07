Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 07.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Heute im Fokus der Anleger: NuGen Medical mit bedeutender Meldung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 864228 | ISIN: GB0008910555 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
07.08.2023 | 17:30
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Submission of Document

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Submission of Document

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 07

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)

SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENT

Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:

- Half Yearly Financial Report for period ended 31 May 2023

These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism


The Half Yearly Financial Report for the year ended 31 May 2023 may also be viewed at:

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/literature/interim-report/blackrock-throgmorton-trust-plc-interim-report.pdf


7 August 2023


Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.