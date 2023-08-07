BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Submission of Document

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 07

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)

SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENT

Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:

- Half Yearly Financial Report for period ended 31 May 2023

These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism



The Half Yearly Financial Report for the year ended 31 May 2023 may also be viewed at:

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/literature/interim-report/blackrock-throgmorton-trust-plc-interim-report.pdf



7 August 2023