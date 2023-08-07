Digital Signature Market Size to Grow USD 3818.4 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 20.8% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Signature Market is Segmented by Type (Hardware, Software), by Application (Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Large Enterprises): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029.



The global Digital Signature market was valued at USD 1228.2 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 3818.4 Million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

Download Free Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-30N1608/Global_Digital_Signature_Market

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Digital Signature Market:

The widespread use of digital signatures in internal business communications and processes, together with improved operational effectiveness, reduces costs and stimulates market expansion. Additionally, the increased demand for data security and authentication brought on by a surge in cyberattacks drives the market's expansion globally. During the projection period, technological advancement, a rise in the adoption of cloud-based solutions, and new laws encouraging the use of digital signatures are anticipated to provide lucrative prospects for the market's growth.

Businesses have been urged to adopt digital signatures by rules like the EU's eIDAS Regulation and the U.S. Electronic Signatures in Global and National Commerce Act (ESIGN Act). This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Digital Signature Market.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-30N1608/global-digital-signature

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF DIGITAL SIGNATURE MARKET

Online transactions that are secure and binding have become more and more popular as company operations are becoming more and more digitized and e-commerce has grown. Digital signatures offer a reliable and impenetrable way to confirm the validity of electronic documents, guarantee the accuracy of data, and restrict access. This has been especially important in industries where sensitive information is frequently transferred, like finance, healthcare, and law. Globally strict compliance standards and government restrictions have been a major factor in the proliferation of digital signatures. The legal validity of digital signatures has been acknowledged by numerous nations, enabling the expansion of electronic documentation across numerous industries. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Digital Signature Market.

Business digital transformation has been pushed by the growing need for remote and contactless transactions. The need for digital signature systems was especially evident during the COVID-19 pandemic when physical interactions were restricted. This increased demand for safe, remote document authentication and approval procedures, which in turn fueled the development of digital signature technology. The market for digital signatures has benefited from improvements in cybersecurity technologies and more awareness of online risks. To guarantee document validity and non-repudiation, digital signatures employ cutting-edge cryptographic methods. The adoption of digital signatures has evolved into a crucial element of a comprehensive security plan as data breaches and cyberattacks continue to pose substantial hazards to enterprises.

The efficiency and cost-effectiveness that digital signatures provide have also aided in their broad adoption. Traditional paper-based processes require a lot of time, and resources, and are frequently error-prone. Businesses can save a lot of money by adopting digital signatures since they enhance operational efficiency, eliminate paperwork, and streamline workflows.

Buy Chapters: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-30N1608/Global_Digital_Signature_Market

DIGITAL SIGNATURE MARKET SHARE

During the projected period, North America is anticipated to hold the biggest market share for digital signatures. The area is a pioneer in using digital technologies, which accelerates market expansion.

Get Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-30N1608/Global_Digital_Signature_Market

Key Companies:

Adobe Systems, Inc

Gemalto

AscertiA

Esignlive By Vasco

Secured Signing Limited

Signix

Entrust Datacard Corporation

Rpost Technologies

Kofax Limited (A Lexmark Company)

Docusign

Identrust

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-30N1608&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

- Digital Signature Software Market

- Electronic Signature Mobile Solutions Market

- Electronic Signature Mobile Tools Market

- Secure Digital Signature Market

- Digital Business Card Market

- Identity and Digital Trust Market

- Digital Authentication Market

- Signature Pad market was valued at USD 176.4 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 200.2 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 1.8% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

- Electronic Signature Apps Market

- Electronic Authentication Service Market

- Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Market

- Digital Contract Management Market

- Business Process Management (BPM) market was valued at USD 3663 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 4759.3 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

- Document Scanner market size is estimated to be worth USD 1401.3 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 2061.3 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

- Business Process Automation (BPA) Market is estimated at USD 9044.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of USD 16070 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

- Digital Process Automation market size is projected to reach USD 11770 Million by 2027, from USD 6451.8 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2021-2027.

- Smart Contracts market was valued at USD 397.8 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 1460.3 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 24.2% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

- The global intelligent document processing (IDP) market is expected to grow from USD 860 Million in 2021 to USD 4.15 Billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 37%.

- Identity (ID) Verification market was valued at USD 4118.5 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 18720 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 28.7% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

Click here to see the related reports on Digital Signature Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

LinkedIn - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports/915

https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports/916

https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports/917

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/digital-signature-market-size-to-grow-usd-3818-4-million-by-2029-at-a-cagr-of-20-8--valuates-reports-301894713.html