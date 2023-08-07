Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Size to Grow USD 7938.4 Million at a CAGR of 25.9% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Autonomous Mobile Robots Market is Segmented by Type (LiDAR Based, LiDAR+Vision Based), by Application (Hospitals and Healthcare, Manufacturing, Logistics and Warehouse): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2023 - 2029. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Robotics Category.

The global Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) market was valued at US$ 1494.5 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach US$ 7938.4 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 25.9% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Autonomous Mobile Robots Market

The demand for autonomous mobile robots market is fueled by the expansion of the use of autonomous robots in a variety of industries, including manufacturing and warehousing, as well as growing public awareness of their advantages.

Increased industrial productivity brought on by the rise of e-commerce and the highly effective autonomous mobile robots also contributes to the Autonomous Mobile Robots market's expansion. It is anticipated that the rise of Industry 4.0 in logistics and warehousing as well as the rising demand from developing nations for warehouse automation would open up new growth prospects for major firms.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF AUTONOMOUS MOBILE ROBOTS MARKET

A major factor in the development of AMRs is the growing demand for automation in industries to increase productivity, efficiency, and safety. In manufacturing, logistics, and warehousing facilities, these robots can carry out repetitive operations, handle materials, and move goods, minimizing the need for physical labor and increasing operational effectiveness. AMRs can now observe and comprehend their environment, make decisions, and travel independently thanks to advances in AI and ML technology. These technical developments have greatly increased the capabilities of AMRs and broadened the sectors in which they are used. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Autonomous Mobile Robots Market.

Sensors and software for control and perception are being increasingly used by mobile robots, enabling the latter to comprehend and respond to their environment. In order to make effective navigational judgments, the robots analyze the data from 3D cameras, integrated laser scanners, gyroscopes, accelerometers, and wheel encoders. Machine learning and vision systems are the main areas of AI integration in AMR, which helps to further enhance sensor-based capabilities. As a result, manufacturing enterprises, hospitals, and airports among others will implement AMRs more quickly. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Autonomous Mobile Robots Market.

Labor shortages and growing labor prices are posing problems for many businesses. AMRs offer a solution by automating processes that ordinarily call for human involvement. Automation encourages the use of AMRs by addressing labor shortages and lowering operating expenses. The requirement for effective logistics and fulfillment operations has increased as e-commerce has grown. Order picking, sorting, and inventory management are duties that AMRs excel at warehouses and distribution centers. AMR's adoption is mostly fueled by its capacity to optimize order fulfillment procedures and expedite logistical operations. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Autonomous Mobile Robots Market.

They are adaptable for many applications and sectors because they are simple to code and reprogramme to accommodate changing tasks or workflows. One of the primary factors influencing their development is the capacity to expand and deploy several robots in order to satisfy changing business demands. AMRs are now more competent, dependable, and economical thanks to advancements in sensor, processor, and battery technology. AMRs are being adopted more quickly because a larger range of sectors can now afford to use these technologies. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Autonomous Mobile Robots Market.

AUTONOMOUS MOBILE ROBOTS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

With a market share of roughly 40%, North America leads all other regions for autonomous mobile robots, followed by China and Europe.

The top four producers in the sector are Swisslog (KUKA), Omron Adept, Geekplus Technology, and Mobile Industrial Robots, with a combined market share of over 50%.

Key Players:

Swisslog (KUKA), Omron Adept, Clearpath Robotics, Vecna, Mobile Industrial Robots, SMP Robotics, Cimcorp Automation, Aethon, Locus Robotics, Fetch Robotics, Geekplus Technology, 6 River Systems, ForwardX Robotics, Iplusmobot Technology, DF Automation & Robotics, YUJIN ROBOT, Syrius Robotics, Django Robotics.

