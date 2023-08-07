Aircraft Interior Lighting Market is Forecast to Reach US$ 1.2 Billion in 2028, Says Stratview Research.

The Aircraft Interior Lighting Market is likely to grow at a significant CAGR of 10.1% during 2023-2028, to reach US$ 1.2 Billion in 2028, states Stratview Research.

DETROIT, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the aircraft interior lighting market which provides a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, and competitive landscape.

Report Highlights

Market Size in 2028 US$ 1.2 Billion in 2028 Growth (CAGR) 10.1% during 2023-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Trend Period 2016-2021 Base Year 2022 Number of Segments Covered 6 Number of Tables & Graphs 50+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20

Segment Insights on Aircraft Interior Lighting Market

The aircraft interior lighting market is segmented based on aircraft type, technology type, lighting type, end-user type, furnished equipment type, and region.

Based on aircraft type- The aircraft interior lighting market is segmented into narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, helicopters, military aircraft, regional aircraft, and business jets. Narrow-body aircraft is expected to be the dominant aircraft type in the market during the forecast period. The introduction of single-aisle long-range aircraft (A321XLR, etc.), faster recovery of narrow-body aircraft in the post-pandemic developments, and expected market entries of new programs (C919, MC21, etc.) are likely to drive the demand for lights including used in interiors in the coming years. The ongoing supply chain disruption in the wake of the pandemic further aggravated by rising geopolitical tensions may delay the overall recovery process; however, still, the business outlook looks promising with attractive growth in the near future.

Based on Lighting type- The market is segmented into cabin lights (ambient, seat & stowage lights, signage light, reading lights, and others) and cockpit lights. Ambient, seat, and stowage lights are expected to remain the most dominating segment of the market during the forecast period due to the increasing use of different interior lights for a beautiful aesthetic appearance like colorful mood lights with innovative LED lighting technology.

Based on technology type- The market is segmented into LED, fluorescent, and others. LED is expected to remain the most dominating as well as the fastest-growing segment of the market during the forecast period. LED can generate brighter luminous than conventional (incandescent) bulbs and are more energy-efficient (using less amount of power allotted to all aircraft systems for the duration of a flight). Additionally, LED lights often have MTBFs of 10,000 hours or 10 years.

Which Region Offers the Best Opportunity and Growth?

The report suggests that North America is expected to remain the largest market for aircraft interior lighting market during the forecast period.

This growth is majorly attributed to the following -

With the presence of small- to large-sized OEMs, this region is the industrial hub for the aerospace & defense industry.

The majority of players have assembly and production facilities in North America.

A number of significant interior lighting manufacturers, such as Collins Aerospace, Astronics, and Honeywell, are present in the region to assist OEMs in the creation of cutting-edge products to meet the airlines' criteria.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the fastest rate in the coming five years. Significant capital investments paired with the upcoming aircraft programs to address the huge market potential drive the overall region's market dynamics.

Aircraft Interior Lighting Market Drivers

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Airline companies are increasingly focusing on improving the passenger experience to gain a competitive edge.

Aircraft interior lighting plays a crucial role in creating a comfortable and visually appealing ambiance for passengers.

Mood lighting, dynamic color options, and customizable lighting settings are becoming popular features in modern aircraft interiors.

Top 10 Companies in Aircraft Interior Lighting Market?

The aircraft interior lighting market is moderately consolidated with the presence of several big players around the globe. The top industry players frequently use a variety of strategies to support the expansion of the market and deliver their products to almost all OEMs across the globe. The value chain includes lighting component manufacturers, aircraft lighting vendors, tier players, aircraft OEMs, airlines, aircraft leasing companies, and MRO companies. The following are the key players in the aircraft interior lighting market:

Astronics Corporation

Cobham Plc.

Collins Aerospace

Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

FACC AG.

Honeywell Aerospace

Luminator Technology Group

Safran S.A.

Schott AG

Soderberg Manufacturing Company, Inc.

What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth Analysis of the Aircraft Interior Lighting Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Which are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirement? 10% free customization

