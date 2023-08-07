Anzeige
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 07

7 August 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 118,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 571.635. The highest price paid per share was 576.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 567.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0145% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 492,282,568 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 814,765,259. Rightmove holds 12,006,253 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

994

575.60

08:23:29

264

575.60

08:23:29

1281

575.00

08:23:41

1005

574.60

08:24:38

1202

574.40

08:46:19

1015

574.80

08:58:34

1116

575.20

09:01:19

67

575.40

09:17:20

568

575.40

09:17:20

348

575.40

09:17:20

1141

575.60

09:24:52

1089

576.20

09:27:22

1010

574.20

09:41:07

934

573.20

09:45:58

145

573.20

09:45:58

1110

573.80

09:59:22

1148

573.80

10:07:43

1177

573.60

10:09:02

1029

573.40

10:11:24

830

573.80

10:19:15

187

573.80

10:19:15

1151

573.40

10:26:08

985

573.60

10:39:13

871

574.60

10:44:40

313

574.60

10:44:40

1080

574.60

10:47:08

102

574.60

10:47:08

987

573.60

10:59:20

1044

573.80

11:05:37

1203

573.40

11:09:09

1201

573.40

11:15:08

1018

573.00

11:23:42

1211

572.00

11:29:24

616

572.60

11:36:02

583

572.60

11:36:02

1345

572.60

11:50:05

63

572.60

11:50:26

1093

572.60

11:50:26

278

572.80

11:52:27

232

572.80

11:52:27

505

572.80

11:52:27

1118

572.80

11:59:27

766

573.00

12:12:45

451

573.00

12:12:45

986

573.00

12:28:12

386

573.00

12:38:43

660

573.00

12:38:43

1115

572.80

12:44:03

1048

572.80

12:59:21

456

572.80

13:03:13

612

572.80

13:03:13

106

573.00

13:07:51

976

573.00

13:07:51

698

572.80

13:07:59

375

572.80

13:07:59

1090

572.00

13:17:27

1163

570.80

13:29:14

182

570.80

13:37:04

205

570.80

13:37:04

738

570.80

13:37:04

1004

570.80

13:44:40

631

571.20

13:52:32

444

571.20

13:52:32

1111

571.00

13:56:53

577

571.20

13:56:53

578

571.20

13:56:53

159

571.20

13:56:53

44

571.20

13:56:53

1162

570.20

14:13:07

1168

570.00

14:15:07

1220

569.80

14:26:00

936

569.60

14:29:35

235

569.60

14:29:35

1033

570.60

14:31:55

1014

570.60

14:31:55

108

570.40

14:32:24

921

570.40

14:32:24

357

570.40

14:32:24

578

570.40

14:32:24

244

570.40

14:32:24

577

569.20

14:37:13

66

569.00

14:39:35

964

569.00

14:39:35

979

569.00

14:39:35

578

569.00

14:41:11

577

569.00

14:41:11

700

569.00

14:41:11

1069

568.60

14:41:31

999

568.40

14:44:21

1052

569.40

14:48:40

578

569.40

14:48:58

1210

569.40

14:51:12

179

570.00

14:52:22

600

570.00

14:52:27

209

570.00

14:52:32

391

570.00

14:52:32

642

570.00

14:52:32

700

569.80

14:53:30

394

569.80

14:53:30

1184

569.80

14:55:50

783

569.40

14:58:22

196

569.40

14:58:22

1060

568.80

15:00:13

1168

568.40

15:00:51

577

568.00

15:02:51

590

567.80

15:04:01

579

567.80

15:04:01

1041

568.00

15:11:34

1065

568.00

15:11:34

578

568.20

15:15:12

577

568.20

15:15:12

8

568.20

15:15:12

605

568.20

15:17:38

596

568.20

15:17:38

1221

571.40

15:31:26

989

571.20

15:31:26

1011

571.60

15:35:27

858

571.60

15:35:27

167

571.60

15:35:27

12

571.40

15:37:07

1047

571.40

15:37:07

1254

571.40

15:42:42

1092

571.20

15:43:07

917

571.00

15:51:31

188

571.00

15:51:31

10

571.00

15:51:31

1028

571.00

15:51:31

207

571.00

15:51:31

197

571.00

15:51:31

1204

570.80

15:52:15

1039

570.80

15:52:15

700

571.40

15:55:15

577

571.40

15:55:15

613

571.80

15:56:58

553

571.80

15:56:58

1061

571.60

15:58:08

1138

571.60

16:00:01

1113

571.40

16:04:38

372

571.40

16:04:38

310

571.40

16:04:38

335

571.40

16:04:38

1000

571.20

16:05:42

21

571.20

16:06:55

121

571.20

16:06:55

130

571.20

16:06:55

833

571.20

16:06:55

578

571.60

16:14:06

577

571.60

16:14:06

577

571.80

16:14:06

578

571.80

16:14:06

323

571.80

16:14:06

462

571.80

16:14:06

454

571.80

16:14:06

322

571.80

16:14:06

577

571.80

16:14:06

235

571.80

16:14:06

742

571.40

16:15:06

439

571.60

16:16:16

572

571.60

16:16:53

1124

571.60

16:16:53

1077

571.40

16:17:15

300

571.20

16:18:37

1030

571.00

16:19:00

500

571.00

16:20:07

600

571.00

16:20:07

650

571.20

16:23:24

561

571.20

16:23:24

1137

571.20

16:23:26


