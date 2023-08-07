Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 07
7 August 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 118,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 571.635. The highest price paid per share was 576.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 567.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0145% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 492,282,568 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 814,765,259. Rightmove holds 12,006,253 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
994
575.60
08:23:29
264
575.60
08:23:29
1281
575.00
08:23:41
1005
574.60
08:24:38
1202
574.40
08:46:19
1015
574.80
08:58:34
1116
575.20
09:01:19
67
575.40
09:17:20
568
575.40
09:17:20
348
575.40
09:17:20
1141
575.60
09:24:52
1089
576.20
09:27:22
1010
574.20
09:41:07
934
573.20
09:45:58
145
573.20
09:45:58
1110
573.80
09:59:22
1148
573.80
10:07:43
1177
573.60
10:09:02
1029
573.40
10:11:24
830
573.80
10:19:15
187
573.80
10:19:15
1151
573.40
10:26:08
985
573.60
10:39:13
871
574.60
10:44:40
313
574.60
10:44:40
1080
574.60
10:47:08
102
574.60
10:47:08
987
573.60
10:59:20
1044
573.80
11:05:37
1203
573.40
11:09:09
1201
573.40
11:15:08
1018
573.00
11:23:42
1211
572.00
11:29:24
616
572.60
11:36:02
583
572.60
11:36:02
1345
572.60
11:50:05
63
572.60
11:50:26
1093
572.60
11:50:26
278
572.80
11:52:27
232
572.80
11:52:27
505
572.80
11:52:27
1118
572.80
11:59:27
766
573.00
12:12:45
451
573.00
12:12:45
986
573.00
12:28:12
386
573.00
12:38:43
660
573.00
12:38:43
1115
572.80
12:44:03
1048
572.80
12:59:21
456
572.80
13:03:13
612
572.80
13:03:13
106
573.00
13:07:51
976
573.00
13:07:51
698
572.80
13:07:59
375
572.80
13:07:59
1090
572.00
13:17:27
1163
570.80
13:29:14
182
570.80
13:37:04
205
570.80
13:37:04
738
570.80
13:37:04
1004
570.80
13:44:40
631
571.20
13:52:32
444
571.20
13:52:32
1111
571.00
13:56:53
577
571.20
13:56:53
578
571.20
13:56:53
159
571.20
13:56:53
44
571.20
13:56:53
1162
570.20
14:13:07
1168
570.00
14:15:07
1220
569.80
14:26:00
936
569.60
14:29:35
235
569.60
14:29:35
1033
570.60
14:31:55
1014
570.60
14:31:55
108
570.40
14:32:24
921
570.40
14:32:24
357
570.40
14:32:24
578
570.40
14:32:24
244
570.40
14:32:24
577
569.20
14:37:13
66
569.00
14:39:35
964
569.00
14:39:35
979
569.00
14:39:35
578
569.00
14:41:11
577
569.00
14:41:11
700
569.00
14:41:11
1069
568.60
14:41:31
999
568.40
14:44:21
1052
569.40
14:48:40
578
569.40
14:48:58
1210
569.40
14:51:12
179
570.00
14:52:22
600
570.00
14:52:27
209
570.00
14:52:32
391
570.00
14:52:32
642
570.00
14:52:32
700
569.80
14:53:30
394
569.80
14:53:30
1184
569.80
14:55:50
783
569.40
14:58:22
196
569.40
14:58:22
1060
568.80
15:00:13
1168
568.40
15:00:51
577
568.00
15:02:51
590
567.80
15:04:01
579
567.80
15:04:01
1041
568.00
15:11:34
1065
568.00
15:11:34
578
568.20
15:15:12
577
568.20
15:15:12
8
568.20
15:15:12
605
568.20
15:17:38
596
568.20
15:17:38
1221
571.40
15:31:26
989
571.20
15:31:26
1011
571.60
15:35:27
858
571.60
15:35:27
167
571.60
15:35:27
12
571.40
15:37:07
1047
571.40
15:37:07
1254
571.40
15:42:42
1092
571.20
15:43:07
917
571.00
15:51:31
188
571.00
15:51:31
10
571.00
15:51:31
1028
571.00
15:51:31
207
571.00
15:51:31
197
571.00
15:51:31
1204
570.80
15:52:15
1039
570.80
15:52:15
700
571.40
15:55:15
577
571.40
15:55:15
613
571.80
15:56:58
553
571.80
15:56:58
1061
571.60
15:58:08
1138
571.60
16:00:01
1113
571.40
16:04:38
372
571.40
16:04:38
310
571.40
16:04:38
335
571.40
16:04:38
1000
571.20
16:05:42
21
571.20
16:06:55
121
571.20
16:06:55
130
571.20
16:06:55
833
571.20
16:06:55
578
571.60
16:14:06
577
571.60
16:14:06
577
571.80
16:14:06
578
571.80
16:14:06
323
571.80
16:14:06
462
571.80
16:14:06
454
571.80
16:14:06
322
571.80
16:14:06
577
571.80
16:14:06
235
571.80
16:14:06
742
571.40
16:15:06
439
571.60
16:16:16
572
571.60
16:16:53
1124
571.60
16:16:53
1077
571.40
16:17:15
300
571.20
16:18:37
1030
571.00
16:19:00
500
571.00
16:20:07
600
571.00
16:20:07
650
571.20
16:23:24
561
571.20
16:23:24
1137
571.20
16:23:26