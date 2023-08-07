Land Betterment Corporation: Container Homes Are Surging in Popularity

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2023 / Land Betterment Corporation:

In Gary Fleisher's most recent August 2023 story he states, "In the evolving world of sustainable architecture, a growing trend has been attracting considerable attention: container homes. These uniquely designed residences, crafted from shipping containers, are gaining traction for their affordability, durability, sustainability, customizability, and portability." Read Gary's entire article here.

In May 2023, Gary wrote about how "Container houses have gained popularity in recent years due to their affordability, durability, and eco-friendliness. They can be designed in various sizes and styles, and can be customized to meet the specific needs of the homeowner. They are also relatively quick to build, since the containers themselves are already structurally sound and require minimal modification." Gary's full story is here.

About eko Solutions

eko Solutions, a Land Betterment Company, is a sustainable development company utilizing innovative, low-cost, up-cycled shipping container structures to provide durable, high-end solutions to the building marketplace while also maintaining the ability to be utilized in a mobile environment. eko Solutions uses innovative ecological structures to replace legacy inefficient and ineffective methods of living, growing and working. The sustainable craftsmanship of our up-cycled shipping container structures is what separates us from the alternatives. Our structures are suitable for residential, crisis recovery, commercial and recreation use. For more information visit ekosolutionsllc.com and connect with eko Solutions on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Land Betterment Corporation

Land Betterment Corporation, an Indiana Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corporation, is an environmental solutions company focused on fostering a positive impact through up-cycling former coal mining and industrial sites to create sustainable community development and job creation. The Company utilizes a complete solution-based lifecycle program to restore and rehabilitate the environment and revitalize communities in need of change and opportunity. Land Betterment accomplishes this by identifying un-reclaimed, run-down and neglected coal mining sites, fixing the environment through reclamation and remediation, and then repurposing the land to support a sustainable business that serves the community. Land Betterment firmly believes that with real solutions it is possible for restoration of impacted areas to live side-by-side long term employment, while building sustainable and safe surroundings for communities and our planet. For more information visit landbetterment.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

