Citycon Oyj: Changes in company's own shares

CITYCON OYJ
7.8.2023 at 18:45 hrs
REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES
Date:
07/08/2023
Exchange transaction:
Buy
Share class
CTY1S
Amount, shares
7 500
Average price/share, EUR
5,5966
Total price, EUR
41 974,50
The shares are repurchased in order to execute the company's share-based incentive programmes, based on the decision of the Board of Directors on 21 March 2023 as disclosed on a stock exchange release on 21 March 2023.
The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after the completion of transactions: 7 500 shares.
On behalf of Citycon Corporation
EVLI PLC
Pasi Väisänen
For further information, please contact:
Sakari Järvelä
Vice President, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations
Tel. +358 50 387 8180
sakari.jarvela@citycon.com
