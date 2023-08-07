Anzeige
Montag, 07.08.2023
Citycon Oyj
WKN: A2PFV6 | ISIN: FI4000369947 | Ticker-Symbol: TY2B
Frankfurt
07.08.23
08:10 Uhr
5,505 Euro
+0,045
+0,82 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
07.08.2023 | 18:36
103 Leser
Citycon Oyj: Changes in company's own shares

HELSINKI, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Stock Exchange Announcement

CITYCON OYJ


7.8.2023 at 18:45 hrs


REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES


Date:

07/08/2023

Exchange transaction:

Buy

Share class

CTY1S

Amount, shares

7 500

Average price/share, EUR

5,5966

Total price, EUR

41 974,50

The shares are repurchased in order to execute the company's share-based incentive programmes, based on the decision of the Board of Directors on 21 March 2023 as disclosed on a stock exchange release on 21 March 2023.

The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after the completion of transactions: 7 500 shares.

On behalf of Citycon Corporation
EVLI PLC
Pasi Väisänen
For further information, please contact:

Sakari Järvelä
Vice President, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations
Tel. +358 50 387 8180
sakari.jarvela@citycon.com

CONTACT:

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/13399/3814400/8d89627f7e4ea5a0.xlsx

CTY1S fills 7 8 2023

SOURCE Citycon Oyj

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/changes-in-companys-own-shares-301894789.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
