The Magic of Rob Lake: Internationally Renowned Master Illusionist Rob Lake Continues to Break Records and Bend Minds in Person and Streaming Online

The World's Busiest Illusion Architect, Currently in Residency at the Atlantis in the Bahamas, Expands His Magical Empire with Armed Forces Entertainment

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2023 / Rob Lake, known as one of the world's most celebrated illusionists, has easily become one of the most sought-after illusion architects on international, stateside, and streaming stages. He is currently breaking attendance records with his pre-Broadway residency at the Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas while continuing a decades-long partnership with Armed Forces Entertainment with the release of his new special on August 25, 2023 at https://armedforcesentertainment.com.

As a mainstay and one of the most requested entertainers for Armed Forced Entertainment, Rob's AFE specials have almost one million views and continue to be a juggernaut for the organization. The newest show features never-before-seen illusions performed in front of an awestruck live audience in addition to cutting-edge street magic, behind-the-scenes footage, and special guest, fellow America's Got Talent alum, ventriloquist Darci Lynn.

While the special will be available for audiences far and wide, Lake's limited encore residency at the Atlantis, after a five-year absence, has been called "spectacular" and "mind-bending" and will only be running until September 3, 2023. In the show, the quintessential showman and his cast visit some of the illusions that have catapulted Lake to worldwide fame while setting the stage for yet-to-be announced Broadway plans with more magic than ever before.

The trajectory of Lake's success over the past few years has been marked by famous collaborators and international fanfare. Rob's live shows at the Dubai Opera in November 2022 were credited by the Khaleej Times as helping to make "2022 the year when hope resurfaced on canvases and stages (in the UAE)." In 2023, Rob Lake brought his grand illusion, large-scale magic, and effects to thousands of live audience members across the US from Atlantic City to Dallas to Las Angeles and all parts in between.

In addition to thrilling audiences around the globe by performing his own illusions, Lake has been creating theatrical effects for other high-profile shows including 'Weekends with Adele'. As noted by NME.com in November 2022, highlights of the showstopping illusions that continue at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace include the now-viral, jaw-dropping illusion "as Adele belted out the final notes of set closer 'Love Is A Game'…we see the star vanish from the stage in a spectacular fashion after a huge amount of pink confetti fell on her from above."

Lake has been a mainstay in the magic world since 2008 when he became the youngest magician in history to receive the "holy grail" of the magic world, the Merlin Awards for "International Stage Magician of the Year." This award is magic's highest honor and the industry equivalent of an Oscar. Lake is internationally renowned for his mesmerizing and award-winning illusion spectacular. Rob is a highly sought-after architect of illusion, serving as a magic and illusion consultant, illusion designer, and creative consultant for multiple Broadway productions like Disney's "Aladdin," "Harry Potter" philharmonic arena tours, "Sesame Street Live," and Walt Disney Imagineering.

Lake is represented by Creative Artists Agency and David Manella at Loeb & Loeb. Rob Lake is produced, in part, with Joe Quenqua.

ABOUT ROB LAKE:

Called the "World's Greatest Illusionist" by NBC, Rob is internationally renowned with sold-out shows and millions of dollars in tickets sold, online engagement of more than 70 million views across YouTube and Facebook, as a featured finalist on America's Got Talent, and most recently on Fox's Game of Talents and E! News's Daily Pop. This master illusionist has dominated the world of magic since becoming the youngest winner of the coveted Merlin Award for "International Stage Magician of the Year." He serves as a magic consultant for network TV series, feature films, world-famous theme parks, Broadway shows, and major public events. For more information, please visit www.roblake.com

