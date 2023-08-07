MPress Records: Rachael Sage Releases Magical Companion Video for Beatle-Esque Pop-Rock Track 'Flowers for Free' From New Album

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2023 / Alt-folk-pop singer-songwriter Rachael Sage has released a colorful new companion video for "Flowers For Free" from her new 15-track full-length studio album, The Other Side (out via MPress Records). The video premiered in Ghetto Blaster and Skope (UK) and is featured currently as one of No Depression's Fresh Tracks.

Co-produced by Sage with Grammy® winner Andy Zulla and engineer Mikhail Pivovarov, Rachael's '60s-influenced "Flowers For Free" is poetic pop-rock at its most adventurous. Beatle-esque wah guitar, baroque trumpet flourishes, chamber strings and Sage's pulsing piano ground this psychedelic song about never giving up on this earthly life or into the temptation of complacency. Sage's band, The Sequins, drives the track, with guest guitarists James Mastro (Ian Hunter) and Jack Petruzzelli (Rufus Wainwright) bringing the retro vibes.

Watch "Flowers For Free" HERE.

Filmed at Philadelphia's Magic Gardens, singer-songwriter/visual artist Rachael Sage's "Flowers For Free" video is three and a half minutes of pure joy. It's also an apt landscape for a song that, as Sage reveals, is "essentially about the power of self-expression to carry us through crisis." Directed by John Shyloski and art directed by Sage, the clip showcases the mosaic-based artwork of Isaiah Zagar, in whose colorful mosaics she immediately sensed a stylistic kinship. As she explores this otherworldly environment - playing her own hand-decorated instruments and wearing vibrant attire - the psychedelic, Beatle-esque track comes to life in glorious 3D, and the viewer can't help but feel transported. As Sage explains: "Isaiah's gorgeous sense of color and composition, along with his decades of local community outreach through visual art, have made me a longtime fan. It was truly an honor to be able to shoot in such a positive, uplifting urban environment. I was in heaven being surrounded by his creations, and reminded just how much color and light has the ability to shift our perspective for the better."

Sage's latest studio album is the most grounded of her illustrious career. The Other Side's 15 tracks of emotionally charged and intricately woven music recall the classic, retro-warmth of the '70s and '80s, and are as instantly hummable as they are lyrically poignant. With memorable Americana-infused pop hooks and folk-fueled poeticism, Sage's timeless writing reminds us what's most important is always worth waiting for, via songs steeped in just the right amount of best-is-yet-to-come optimism.

Blending a myriad of genres and instruments into a cohesive and captivating whole, the album's musical collaborators include guitarists Jack Petruzzelli (Patti Smith) and James Mastro (Ian Hunter), trumpet player Russ Johnson (Elvis Costello), bassist Nick Beggs (Kajagoogoo), and guest vocals from UK pop icon Howard Jones (featured on "I Made A Case").

The digital album, vinyl and deluxe physical CD - featuring 12 paintings by Sage, photographs by Studio 54 photographer Bill Bernstein, along with a Bonus Disc of alternate mixes - can be streamed/ordered at: mpress.lnk.to/TheOtherSide

Please see rachaelsage.com for all ongoing tour dates.

