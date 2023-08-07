Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 26, 2023, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from July 31 to August 4, 2023:
Transaction Date
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR/share)
Amount of transactions (EUR)
Market (MIC Code)
31/07/2023
378,322
55.081442
20,838,521.30
XPAR
31/07/2023
90,000
55.088566
4,957,970.94
CEUX
31/07/2023
20,000
55.089312
1,101,786.24
TQEX
31/07/2023
20,000
55.085116
1,101,702.32
AQEU
01/08/2023
394,744
55.266240
21,816,016.64
XPAR
01/08/2023
90,000
55.263939
4,973,754.51
CEUX
01/08/2023
20,000
55.260928
1,105,218.56
TQEX
01/08/2023
20,000
55.249452
1,104,989.04
AQEU
02/08/2023
404,681
54.085694
21,887,452.73
XPAR
02/08/2023
100,000
54.086707
5,408,670.70
CEUX
02/08/2023
25,000
54.081776
1,352,044.40
TQEX
02/08/2023
25,000
54.071390
1,351,784.75
AQEU
03/08/2023
395,187
53.494007
21,140,136.14
XPAR
03/08/2023
100,000
53.497174
5,349,717.40
CEUX
03/08/2023
30,000
53.497457
1,604,923.71
TQEX
03/08/2023
30,000
53.506490
1,605,194.70
AQEU
04/08/2023
395,849
55.015392
21,777,787.91
XPAR
04/08/2023
98,000
55.016200
5,391,587.60
CEUX
04/08/2023
24,000
55.007695
1,320,184.68
TQEX
04/08/2023
22,000
55.017518
1,210,385.40
AQEU
Total
2,682,783
54.570135
146,399,829.67
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in nearly 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.
Twitter: @TotalEnergies LinkedIn: TotalEnergies Facebook: TotalEnergies Instagram: TotalEnergies
Cautionary Note
The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Universal Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230807947536/en/
Contacts:
TotalEnergies Contacts
Media Relations:+33 (0)1 47 44 46 99l presse@totalenergies.com l @TotalEnergiesPR
Investor Relations:+33 (0)1 47 44 46 46 l ir@totalenergies.com