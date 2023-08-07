OL GROUPE: ENGLISH INTERNATIONAL AINSLEY MAITLAND-NILES JOINS OL FOR FOUR SEASONS

Lyon, August 7, 2023.

Olympique Lyonnais welcomes English international Ainsley Maitland-Niles for four seasons. The former Arsenal midfielder joins OL as a free agent, signing a four-year contract until 30 June 2027.

Born in London in 1997, Ainsley Maitland-Niles joined Arsenal's Academy at the age of six. A high performer in all young player categories, Ainsley made his professional debut on 9 December 2014 in a Champions League match against Galatasaray, launching his career at the highest level. He was loaned to Championship club Ipswich for the 2015/16 season, appearing in 32 matches, before returning to Arsenal.



Ainsley earned caps to play on England national teams from a very young age, including the England U20 world championship team in 2017. From then on, he continued to excel with Arsenal and earned his first caps with the Three Lions. Loaned to West Bromwich Albion (2020/21), AS Roma (2021/22) with whom he won the UEFA Europa Conference League title, and Southampton last season, he appeared in 132 matches with the Gunners and won four trophies: two England Cups and two Community Shields.

Ainsley is a versatile midfielder with over 200 professional matches to his credit and will become the first English player to appear in an official OL match. Olympique Lyonnais is pleased with this new acquisition, the fourth of the current summer transfer window, following Skelly Alvero, Clinton Mata, and Duje Caleta-Car.





