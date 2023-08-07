Black Book Market Research: Black Book Announces 2023 Top Client-Rated Supply Chain Solutions Delivering Digital Transformation and Operational Responsibility

Over 5,000 materials management and purchasing professionals were represented in the sweeping series of supply chain IT user polls, as formidable challenges are forcing providers to advance their technologies to maintain solvency.

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2023 / Medical revenue losses, staffing troubles, inflation, and the sluggish recovery of inpatient volumes have added up to increased total health system expenses, upwards of 13% in Q2 2023. The compounding fiscal distresses of providers have created intensifying demand for advanced technologies to confront straggling supply chain systems and underperforming services, report 90% of the healthcare industry's collective C-suite.

Black Book collected survey responses from 5,220 health system materials managers, executives, staff, analysts, consultants, and directors from hospitals and medical organizations to determine the top-performing vendors among in-demand supply chain software, technology platforms, and systems, and assess the gaps and urgencies of materials management technology administration.

"Collaboration with vendors and suppliers has become critical to ensure a seamless flow of goods and reduce the risk of shortages, and closer partnerships are allowing for better visibility into inventory levels and demand fluctuations," said Black Book's founder Doug Brown. "The pandemic exposed vulnerabilities in healthcare supply chains and as a result, there is an increased emphasis on building resilient supply chains capable of handling unexpected disruptions and diversified sourcing strategies."

Key findings in the annual Black Book survey include:

58% of hospital materials managers responding are prioritizing digitalization and technology Integration in CY2024 as their healthcare organizations are increasingly embracing digital solutions to optimize their outdated supply chains. Technologies like blockchain, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and AI-driven analytics are being adopted to enhance transparency, traceability, and efficiency.

The use of data analytics and predictive modeling in healthcare supply chain management continues to be on the rise. Up from 62% in 2017, 93% of materials managers now confirm that these tools help their organizations forecast demand, identify potential disruptions, and make data-driven decisions to improve inventory management.

74% of all participants confirm that their healthcare organizations are paying more attention to sustainability and ethical sourcing compared to last year's survey results. Reducing waste, adopting environmentally friendly packaging, and ensuring fair labor practices are becoming high-impact priorities in the industry.

The rise of personalized medicine and advanced therapies requires specialized and often time-sensitive supplies. 90% of materials management respondents report that their healthcare supply chains need to adapt to accommodate the unique requirements of these treatments.

Patients are demanding greater transparency in the healthcare supply chain the impact has been a developing challenge for materials managers as consumers want to know the origin of their medications and medical devices and if they were sourced responsibly.

The last-mile delivery of healthcare products is a crucial area of focus for 77% of materials managers. Ensuring efficient and reliable delivery to patients' homes or alternative healthcare facilities, such as subacute and rehab units and assisted living facilities, is a major priority, particularly in the context of telemedicine and remote care.

"The lack of advanced analytic tools, strategic dysfunction caused by failed supply chain software integrations, and outdated dashboard and decision support systems have put focus on the immediate technology needs of health system materials managers in the next 18 months," said Brown.

69% of senior leaders in the 2023 Black Book survey revealed the absolute need for digital transformation in their supply chain divisions for the commercial stabilization and long-term survival of their healthcare organizations. Less than 6% of respondents confirmed their organizations have fully initiated comprehensive strategies for extensive materials management IT improvement.

Black Book's full 2023 supply chain software solutions survey results including 20 materials management categories and over 300 vendors can be viewed at https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/supply-chain-and-materials-management

Solutions ranking highest by supply chain client experience among 18 qualitative, key performance indicators for 2023 by survey participants are:

PURCHASING OPTIMIZATION & SOURCING SOLUTIONS

AMAZON BUSINESS - HEALTHCARE

GROUP PURCHASING ORGANIZATIONS & COALITION SERVICES

VIZIENT

BENCHMARKING & COMPARATIVE ANALYTICS

AXIOM BY SYNTELLIS PERFORMANCE SOLUTIONS

AUTOMATED ASSET TRACKING RTLS SOLUTIONS

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT CONSULTING & ADVISORY

BLUEBIN INC

COST ACCOUNTING & FINANCIAL DECISION SUPPORT SYSTEMS

AXIOM BY SYNTELLIS PERFORMANCE SOLUTIONS

MATERIALS MANAGEMENT IT IMPLEMENTATION & CLOUD SOLUTIONS

TECSYS

HEALTHCARE SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS

CURVO

ENTERPRISE DOCUMENT MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS

STREAMLINE HEALTH

HEALTHCARE ERP

WORKDAY

SPEND MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS

SYMPLR

CREDENTIALLING SERVICES

VERGE RL DATIX

MEDICAL INVENTORY & WAREHOUSING TECHNOLOGY

TECSYS

VALUE ANALYTICS SOLUTIONS

PREMIER INC

CLINICAL SUPPLY CHAIN INTEGRATION & OPTIMIZATION SOLUTIONS

ORACLE

CLINICAL & BIOMEDICAL ENGINEERING MANAGED SERVICES

EDGE BIOMEDICAL

FACILITIES MANAGEMENT OUTSOURCING

ARAMARK

SURGICAL ASSET TRACKING SOFTWARE

STERIS

STERILE PROCESSING DEPARTMENT IT SOLUTIONS

SURGLOGS

CONTRACT MANAGEMENT & OPTIMIZATION SOLUTIONS

AXIOM BY SYNTELLIS PERFORMANCE SOLUTIONS

