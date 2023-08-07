

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures settled lower on Monday as the dollar climbed up and bond yields rose with investors shifting focus to consumer and producer inflation readings due later in the week.



The dollar's fall from higher levels helped limit gold's downside.



The dollar index climbed to 102.38 before paring gains.



Gold futures for December ended lower by $6.10 at $1.970.00 an ounce.



Silver futures for September ended down $0.484 at $23.232 an ounce, while Copper futures for September settled at $3.8350 per pound, down $0.0325 from the previous close.



Investors await China's trade balance figures and inflation readings from the United States and China for direction.



China's trade balance figures on Tuesday and inflation data due on Wednesday will give clues to the country's recovery trajectory.



The U.S. consumer price inflation report for July is slated to be released on Thursday and the producer price inflation report on Friday, as investors seek further clarity on the path of inflation and the health of the world's largest economy.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken