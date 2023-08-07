Griffin Global Asset Management Holdings, Ltd. Closes $525 Million Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility

DUBLIN, Ireland, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Griffin Global Asset Management Holdings, Ltd. ("Griffin Corporate") announces the closing of a 3-year unsecured revolving credit facility for $525 million.



Mizuho Bank, Ltd. acted as Administrative Agent and Lead Arranger for the unsecured revolving credit facility. Additional Joint Lead Arrangers included BofA Securities, Inc., Barclays Bank PLC, Citibank, N.A., Goldman Sachs Lending Partners LLC, Morgan Stanley Senior Funding, Inc., MUFG Bank, Ltd., PNC Capital Markets LLC, Société Générale, and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation.

"We are delighted to announce the closing of our unsecured revolving credit facility, which is an important milestone in building an investment grade balance sheet. This $525 million facility provides Griffin Corporate with flexible and attractively priced capital as we continue to deliver new aircraft. We are pleased to have expanded our relationships with both new and existing lenders and we are grateful for the continuing support of our banking group," said John Beekman, Chief Financial Officer of Griffin Global Asset Management.

Eleven banks provided commitments for the facility including Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Bank of America, N.A., Barclays Bank PLC, Citibank, N.A., Goldman Sachs Lending Partners LLC, Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A., MUFG Bank, Ltd., PNC Bank, National Association, Société Générale, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and Bank of Montreal.

Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP acted as U.S. legal advisors to Griffin Corporate, while Milbank LLP acted as legal advisors to the Lenders.

About Griffin Global Asset Management

Griffin is a commercial aircraft leasing and alternative asset management business with offices in Dublin, Ireland, Puerto Rico and Los Angeles, USA. Griffin's team of aviation professionals works closely with airlines, OEMs, and financiers to deliver customized fleet solutions and innovative financing products to airlines globally.

For more information, please visit www.griffingam.ie or www.griffingam.com.

Press Inquiries

James Moriarty

Head of Investor Relations

jmoriarty@griffingam.ie