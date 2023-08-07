Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 07.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Heute im Fokus der Anleger: NuGen Medical mit bedeutender Meldung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.08.2023 | 20:58
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Griffin Global Asset Management Holdings, Ltd. Closes $525 Million Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility

DUBLIN, Ireland, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Griffin Global Asset Management Holdings, Ltd. ("Griffin Corporate") announces the closing of a 3-year unsecured revolving credit facility for $525 million.

Mizuho Bank, Ltd. acted as Administrative Agent and Lead Arranger for the unsecured revolving credit facility. Additional Joint Lead Arrangers included BofA Securities, Inc., Barclays Bank PLC, Citibank, N.A., Goldman Sachs Lending Partners LLC, Morgan Stanley Senior Funding, Inc., MUFG Bank, Ltd., PNC Capital Markets LLC, Société Générale, and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation.

"We are delighted to announce the closing of our unsecured revolving credit facility, which is an important milestone in building an investment grade balance sheet. This $525 million facility provides Griffin Corporate with flexible and attractively priced capital as we continue to deliver new aircraft. We are pleased to have expanded our relationships with both new and existing lenders and we are grateful for the continuing support of our banking group," said John Beekman, Chief Financial Officer of Griffin Global Asset Management.

Eleven banks provided commitments for the facility including Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Bank of America, N.A., Barclays Bank PLC, Citibank, N.A., Goldman Sachs Lending Partners LLC, Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A., MUFG Bank, Ltd., PNC Bank, National Association, Société Générale, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and Bank of Montreal.

Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP acted as U.S. legal advisors to Griffin Corporate, while Milbank LLP acted as legal advisors to the Lenders.

About Griffin Global Asset Management

Griffin is a commercial aircraft leasing and alternative asset management business with offices in Dublin, Ireland, Puerto Rico and Los Angeles, USA. Griffin's team of aviation professionals works closely with airlines, OEMs, and financiers to deliver customized fleet solutions and innovative financing products to airlines globally.
For more information, please visit www.griffingam.ie or www.griffingam.com.

Press Inquiries

James Moriarty
Head of Investor Relations
jmoriarty@griffingam.ie


Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.