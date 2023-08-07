TPN.health Partners with Behavioral Health Accrediting Bodies and Anna Lieber, LCMHC, NCC/CCMHC, in Producing a Suicidality Certification Course

NEW ORLEANS, LA / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2023 / TPN.health, a digital platform built for behavioral health professionals and organizations, announces a partnership with the American Association of Suicidology (AAS) & the American Mental Health Counseling Association (AMHCA) to provide behavioral health professionals with the opportunity to receive a certification in assessing, understanding, managing, and treating chronic suicidality, developed & led by Anna Lieber, LCMHC, NCC/CCMHC.

This course developed by Anna Lieber in collaboration with TPN.health, AAS, and AMHCA and hosted on the TPN.health platform, aims to improve the ability of clinicians to work with individuals with chronic suicidality by increasing the clinician's ability to provide treatment at the correct level of care, enhancing therapeutic relationships, and aiding clinical progress.

TPN.health is a nationwide education and engagement platform for the behavioral health community, connecting over 30,000 licensed practitioners, professional associations, treatment centers, and insurance companies.

The American Association of Suicidology (AAS) is a leader in the advancement of scientific and programmatic efforts in suicide prevention through research, education, and training, the development of standards and resources, and survivor support services.

"The American Association of Suicidology is excited to be a partner for the Suicidality Certification Course," said Leeann Sherman, MPS, CAE, President and Chief Executive Officer of AAS. "Collaboration in this field is vital, and our goal is to reach as many people as possible who will take advantage of this wonderful resource."

The American Mental Health Counselors Association (AMHCA) is the premier organization that exclusively represents clinical mental health counselors in the nation. AMHCA positions clinical mental health counselors to meet the demanding healthcare needs by promoting high-quality training opportunities for the success of the profession and increasing healthy outcomes for the population.

"The American Mental Health Counselors Association (AMHCA) proudly collaborates to bring impactful suicidology training to the profession. This certification program is relevant and will equip clinical mental health counselors with tools and resources to promote wellness and well-being in a challenging world", says Dr. Beverly Smith, LPC, CCMHC, ACS, Interim CEO/ED of AMHCA.

Anna Lieber (she/hers) has over 25 years of experience in behavioral health in direct client care, program development, and administration. Anna is passionate about behavioral health and the mental health counseling field and uses her drive to enhance the mental health profession by giving back through service.

"Since I began differentiating between chronic suicidality and acute suicidal crises, I finally had the tools to best help my patients. I am more confident in my work", says Anna Lieber.

Increase your knowledge about chronic suicidality andbe one of the first to register for the suicidality certification course on TPN.health here .

To find more information about upcoming continuing education events, visit TPN.health or follow them on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, or Instagram.

Contact:

Phone number: 305-904-8507

Email: mia@tpn.health

###

SOURCE: TPN.health

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/772663/TPNhealth-Partners-with-Behavioral-Health-Accrediting-Bodies-and-Anna-Lieber-LCMHC-NCCCCMHC-in-Producing-a-Suicidality-Certification-Course