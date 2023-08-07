Solver, Inc: Derek Krebs, MSX Group, Receives Evangelist of the Year Award From Solver

Award Honors Exceptional Thought Leadership on Solver Solutions

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2023 / Solver, an award-winning global leader in cloud-based Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software including Budgeting, Forecasting, Reporting, Consolidations, and Dashboard solutions for mid-market ERPs, today announced that Derek Krebs of MSX Group has been named the Solver 2022 Evangelist of the Year.

Solver Evangelist of the Year Award 2022

This badge shows that Derek Krebs has been named the Solver Evangelist of the Year 2022, and recognizes his exceptional thought leadership on Solver solutions and in the Solver Community.

This award recognizes a Solver partner for their remarkable commitment to the Solver Community in helping other partners implement Solver successfully. Derek has continually been an outspoken voice for Solver across the Community.

"I am honored, thank you," said Derek Krebs, Principal Consultant, MSX Group. "I enjoy working with the Solver Suite and the Solver team, as well as with the entirety of the Solver Community. I look forward to continuing our work together for many years. It is easy to be a big promoter of the Solver Suite; its quality speaks for itself."

The 2022 Evangelist of the Year Award is one of six partner awards that will be presented at this year's Solver Ascend conference, happening Aug. 14-17 in San Diego.

"Derek Krebs, MSX Group, is one of the top promoters for the Solver brand," said Terry Ginley, Vice President of Partnership Development, Solver. "He has done an exceptional job sharing his ideas and thought leadership with clients while consistently providing feedback to our Solver Sales & Delivery teams. Derek is always available to help prospects and clients across the Solver Community."

About Solver

Founded in 1996, Solver has won countless awards for its Corporate Performance Management solution that delivers FP&A solutions to meet midsize business needs. The CPM solution provider has been repeatedly named a CPM Leader by G2. Solver integrates with leading ERPs and is sold through our global offices and worldwide network of partners. Please visit www.solverglobal.com or contact info@solverglobal.com to learn more.

