Twin Vee Powercats, Co.: Twin Vee PowerCats Co. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call on August 14

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2023 / Twin Vee PowerCats, Co. (Nasdaq:VEEE),("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport boats, will host a conference call and audio webcast on Monday, August 14, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) questions about the Company's operational and financial highlights for the second quarter of 2023. Financial results will be issued in a press release before the call.

Event: Twin Vee PowerCats Co. Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Live Call and Q&A:

Toll Free: 1-877-407-3982

Toll/International: 1-201-493-6780

Conference ID: 13740488

Audio Webcast: LINK HERE (Participants listening via audio webcast will be unable to submit questions for the Q&A portion of the call. If you would like to join in the Q&A, please utilize the toll-free telephone number above to attend).

To access the webcast, please visit the link above approximately 15 minutes before the call to register.

The link to the audio-only webcast of the call can also be accessed through the "Investor Relations" section of Twin Vee PowerCats Co.'s website, and a recording will be made available following the close of the call for at least 90 days.

About Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Twin Vee is a designer, manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport boats. The Company is located in Fort Pierce, Florida and has been building and selling boats for nearly 30 years. Learn more at twinvee.com. Twin Vee is one of the most recognizable brand names in the catamaran sport boat category, and is known as the "Best Riding Boats on the Water".

Contact:

Glenn Sonoda

investor@twinvee.com

