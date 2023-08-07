Five9 recognized for completeness of vision and ability to execute.

Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN), the intelligent CX platform provider, today announced that it has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the 2023 Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service for its offering, the Five9 Intelligent CX Platform. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.

The Five9 Intelligent CX Platform provides a comprehensive suite of solutions for orchestrating fluid customer experiences. The cloud-native, multi-tenant, scalable, reliable, and secure customer interaction platform includes contact center; omnichannel engagement; Workforce Engagement Management; extensibility through more than 1,000 partners; and innovative, practical AI, automation and journey analytics that are embedded as part of the platform. Five9 brings the power of people, technology and partners to more than 2,500 organizations worldwide.

"We are honored to be recognized by Gartner as a Leader in Contact Center as a Service," said Mike Burkland, Five9 CEO and Chairman. "We believe this recognition is a testament to the dedication of our team, the strength of our platform, and our relentless pursuit of innovation. We believe this milestone reflects that we continue to be on the right path, and we remain steadfast in our mission to deliver joyful CX and better business outcomes."

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. The research enables organizations to get the most from market analysis in alignment with their unique business and technology needs.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Five9

